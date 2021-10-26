Ava Philip published a new photo with her boyfriend, and the network again compared them with her parents Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip

Ava Philip and Owen Mahoney

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip Ave’s 21-year-old daughter seems to be slowly getting her way to sharing her personalities on social media. Over the weekend, she posted a new photo with her beloved Owen Mahoney, which she rarely does. The couple attended a baseball game for the Giants, which Ava’s boyfriend is rooting for.



Ava Philip and Owen Mahoney

He’s a Giants fan and I’m a garlic fries fan

– explained Ava.

The picture, like the previous photo of the couple, made a splash among the girl’s followers on Instagram. Followers once again drew attention to the striking similarity of young people with Ava’s parents and shared their observations in her comments.

Am I the only one who sees her parents in the photo?

Hi Reese and Ryan.

God, he looks so much like your father!

– Ava’s followers write.



Ryan Philip and Reese Witherspoon

Ava and Owen have been dating for about two years. They are both students at the University of California, Berkeley.

Ava’s mom was the same age when she met her future husband Ryan Philip. Two years after they met, the couple got married. Reese was 23 at the time and Ryan was 24. In addition to Ava, they also have a 17-year-old son, Deacon. Reese and Ryan have been married for nine years. The actress is now married to Jim Toth, from whom she gave birth to a son, Tennessee, in 2012.



Deacon Philip with a girl and Ava Philip with boyfriend Owen Mahoney