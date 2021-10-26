avoiding answers to media questions – Biden’s joke touched the press for a lively – InoTV

While attending a New Jersey elementary school, President Joe Biden joked that it was his responsibility to avoid questions from the journalists who accompanied him everywhere, writes Fox News. The TV channel recalls that on its website, Biden not only repeatedly ignored the questions of journalists, but even lost his temper when communicating with the press.

American leader Joe Biden jokingly told elementary school students that one of his responsibilities as president is “avoid»Answers to journalists’ questions, Fox News reports.

As he finished speaking in one of the classrooms of the East End Elementary School in New Jersey, Biden stopped and pointed to the press in the room, noting that they were accompanying him everywhere.

“Guys, thanks for letting me come to your class. Thank you. Mr. President, you should talk to me about what it means to be president. As president, do you see all these people here? They are with you all the time. They ask you all sorts of questions, and sometimes you try to figure out how to avoid answering them.“- Biden turned to one of the students, laughing.

Biden jokes with a student at East End Elementary in NJ that he has to figure out how to avoid answering questions when he’s president. pic.twitter.com/RRoV15BNVf – The Recount (@therecount) October 25, 2021

Since taking office, Biden has often been criticized for restricting media access and being too stereotyped, Fox News recalls. The president has repeatedly admitted that he allowed journalists to ask questions only on pre-approved lists or received instructions not to answer questions at all.

“I don’t have to answer questions, but carry on“Biden said during a visit to the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana. However, when the head of the White House heard that the question was about the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, he refused to answer.

In a number of cases, Biden did not speak to the press at all, including during important briefings, for example, after speaking on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Over the past few weeks, Biden has also avoided talking to the press about rising inflation or supply chain crises.

In addition, when communicating with journalists, Biden happened to lose his temper, writes Fox News. In particular, at a press conference following the summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Biden, dissatisfied with the subtext of the question, suggested that CNN journalist Caitlan Collins change his profession.

“Once again, I’m not sure if he will change his behavior. What the hell? What are you doing all the time?“- shouted Biden, adding that Collins”not doing that“.

Reader Comments on Fox News:

Themilkhasgonebad: Trump was so outspoken that Conservative voters often felt it affected his chances by engaging the media and social media. Biden – least open president since the invention of the telephone. But for some reason Trump was the enemy of the press, and Biden was their hero.

nonsequiter481: I don’t remember that the previous president had problems answering media questions. They may not have received the answers they wanted to hear, but he answered the questions.

Chusker66443: Great lesson for the kids, Joey. Teach them not to answer questions if they don’t want to. This will help them move far in life.

lastamericanstanding298: Forget about defending the country and building a strong economy, Biden’s top priority is do not answer questions.

ceejay123: Remember when we had low gas prices, low inflation, low electricity bills, low food prices, low unemployment, and a safe border? Everything changed for the worse nine months ago.