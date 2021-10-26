Bastrykin instructed to check Morgenstern’s statement about Victory Day

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed to check the statement of rapper Alisher Morgenstern, who doubted the need to celebrate Victory Day.

This is stated on the website of the IC of Russia.

“In connection with the appeal to the Investigative Committee of Russia by representatives of the veteran organization with a request to check the statements of the music performer Alisher Morgenstern about Victory Day, the chairman … instructed the head of the Main Investigation Department for Moscow Strizhov to organize an inspection,” the statement says.

It is clarified that during the audit it is planned to establish whether there are violations of the law in the rapper’s statements.

Earlier it became known that Morgenstern doubted the need to celebrate Victory Day.

Later, State Duma deputy Mikhail Romanov proposed to study the rapper’s statement.

The chairman of the presidium of the public organization “Officers of Russia”, Major General Sergei Lipovoy, in an interview with the site “Moscow 24” commented on the words of Morgenstern.