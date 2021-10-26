Belarusian transit of refugees. How It Works and How to Stop It | Analysis of events in political life and society in Germany | DW

“The number of identified violators near the German-Polish border is still high. It certainly fluctuates from day to day. But the trend of recent months for a significant increase in the number of illegal crossings has not yet been stopped,” German Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter told DW. ). These are refugees, mainly from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, who enter Germany through Belarus and then Poland.

According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), more than 6,000 asylum seekers have already arrived in Germany by this route since the beginning of the year, moreover, the lion’s share – more than 5,500 – since August.

Passports with the stamp of the Belarusian border guards

Almost all illegal immigrants caught or voluntarily surrendered to the German authorities are found by police officers with passports stamped by Belarusian border guards. Therefore, there is no doubt that these people used the “Belarusian transit” to arrive in the European Union, which, according to Berlin, was open and exists not only with the knowledge, but also with the active support of the Minsk regime.

Refugees try not to get caught by Polish border guards

Under the Dublin regulation, migrants generally have to apply for asylum in the country where they first crossed the EU border. But in Poland, refugees prefer not to register, trying to slip 700 kilometers from its eastern border to the western one unnoticed and without leaving their fingerprints in the EU fingerprint database.

Many people succeed in this, and therefore the number of refugees that the German authorities can send back to Poland is extremely small. “This is due to the fact that in many cases it is impossible to establish the duty of the Polish authorities to deal with migrants,” explained Steve Alter. And without this, Poland refuses to accept refugees from Germany back.

From Minsk to the Polish border

As a result of interviews with illegal immigrants, German law enforcement agencies have developed a fairly clear idea of ​​how the “Belarusian transit” works.

The path to the European Union for refugees starts from the Minsk airport

Refugees arrive in Belarus by air. This is evidenced by border stamps at the Minsk airport. Before that, a certain “travel agency” in the country of origin submits an application to the Belarusian consulate for a 30-day visa (if required) on behalf of his “client-traveler”, who transferred the required amount in advance – it ranges from 4 to 12 thousand dollars – for deposit account.

Upon arrival in Minsk, the “tourist”, depending on the package of services he has bought, is either taken to the hotel or sent to the waiting room. When the “kit” is collected, the group is put on a bus and taken to the western border. Some refugees tell German policemen that Belarusian border guards even helped them to get to the Polish side – they cut passages in the barbed wire or found a safe loophole to Poland with the help of drones.

From Poland to Germany by public transport

Already on the Polish side, refugees, using geolocation in their smartphones, determine the location of a person who will take them further west. This complicates the work of Polish border guards, since the refugees do not have telephone conversations that could be tapped.

Transport on the Polish side, as a rule, is a small cargo van of the Fiat Ducato or Renault Master type, in the body of which 30-40 people are packed. There is also an escort car. She drives several kilometers ahead of the scout van. If suddenly there is a check on the road, the route changes.

German police only occasionally check cars entering Germany from Poland

Sometimes smugglers come across. The “catch” on October 22 was especially large. During the day – 14 arrests on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration. Among the detainees were two Germans, the rest were citizens of Poland, Syria, Italy, Romania, Iran, Georgia and even Uzbekistan.

The very last stage – across the Polish-German border – is overcome in different ways: in the same van, since checks on highways are only occasional, and on foot, and by taxi, and by public transport, for example, on the 983rd bus, which runs from Polish Slubice to German Frankfurt an der Oder.

Already on the German side, refugees are taking selfies as proof of their successful arrival in Germany. Only after that the organizer of the “trip” receives money from the same deposit account. Everything is fair. No cheating.

Berlin’s pressure on the countries of origin

To stop the flow of migrants to Germany through the “Belarusian transit”, the German government is negotiating with airlines that operate flights to Minsk and with the countries of origin.

For example, we have already managed to agree with Iraq – direct flights from Baghdad and other Iraqi cities to Belarus have been stopped. But, said the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Christopher Burger (Christofer Burger), flights to Minsk from Damascus, Beirut, Amman, through Istanbul and through the United Arab Emirates have become more frequent.

In negotiations with these countries, we are obviously talking about the considerable financial assistance that Germany provides them in the framework of the development assistance program. And Burger made it quite unambiguous that it was the threat to cut off this financial source that prompted the Iraqi authorities to meet the German demands.

Airlines risk losing their rights to fly to the EU

With regard to airlines serving the Belarusian direction (besides Minsk, by the way, the airports of Vitebsk, Brest, Gomel, Grodno and Mogilev are also considered international), the government of the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Commission use other methods of influence: they are threatened to cancel the rights to flights to the EU countries and even make responsible persons on the sanctions list by freezing their bank accounts, blocking entry and seizing property.

According to the FRG Foreign Ministry, among the refugees using the “Belarusian transit” there are especially many immigrants from the north of Iraq. And in this region, Christoph Burger knows, certain companies are especially active, which purposefully encourage local residents to emigrate to the European Union, offering them a package of “travel services” with a one-way ticket to Minsk.

Airlines cannot be banned from taking passengers with a one way ticket on board, but if you are not deliberately naive, Burger says, you can understand why such a person is sent on a flight: “Therefore, as a first step, we ask such companies to pay due attention to this problem, because if they become part of such a system, they will have to reckon with the corresponding consequences. “

And the fact that we are talking about a well-established and well-organized system of illegal migration in the EU is evidenced by the fact that small and recently appeared charter airlines that did not previously serve this direction have connected to air transportation to Belarus.

“This reinforces our suspicion,” says Steve Alter of the German Interior Ministry, “that the circle of those who do not suppress such smuggling of people or even facilitate it is wide enough and is not limited to petty criminals.”

