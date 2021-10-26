Bezos’s company announced the construction of its own space station “Orbital Reef”

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Sierra Space are building their own space station, which will also be used for commercial purposes. This is reported on website Blue Origin.

The name of the station has already been invented. It will be called Orbital Reef. It is planned to be placed in low-earth orbit. Commissioning is scheduled for the second half of the 2020s.

The company said in a statement that Orbital Reef will operate as a “mixed-use business park.” There is a place here for researchers, businessmen, tourists and other clients of the company.

Blue Origin and Sierra Space plan to provide all of them with a full range of services, including transportation, logistics, space placement and more.

The website says that those who even shoot a film in microgravity will be able to use its services.

Formerly US Senate decided find a competitor Elon Musk for the moon landing. In April 2021, it was announced that the contract for the construction of the lander was won by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The losing companies, Blue Origin and Dynetics, immediately filed a complaint with the US Audit Office, accusing NASA of injustice. The space agency did not change its mind after an open letter from Jeff Bezos, in which he offered $ 2 billion for the lunar program from his own funds, in exchange for the fact that his Blue Moon lander would be selected for landing.