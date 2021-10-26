Billionaire Bezos Builds Orbital Station | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

The company of the American billionaire Jeff Bezos Blue Origin and Sierra Space are building their own space station, which will be used, among other things, for commercial purposes. This is stated in a press release published on the Blue Origin website on Monday, October 25th. The station, called Orbital Reef, will be in low Earth orbit. It is planned to put it into operation between 2025 and 2030.

Orbital Reef will function as a multifunctional business park for researchers, businessmen, tourists and other clients of the company. Its services can be used, for example, by those who shoot a film in microgravity, intend to open a space hotel or conduct scientific research related to space.

Orbital Reef will be nearly as large as the International Space Station and can hold about 10 people, according to a press release. Blue Origin has been working on its own space station for at least a year. In September 2020, CNBC reported that the company had opened a recruitment for the vacancy “Head of Orbital Habitat Development.”

