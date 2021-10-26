Binance CEO Expects Period of “Very High Volatility” | Blockchain24

Volatility is a complex statistical measure commonly used by traders and investors. Those unfamiliar with this are likely to attribute some special “bias” to analysts whenever the term is used. However, in a recent comment by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, most of the time, people have no idea what volatility means.

This is not the first time CZ has made a guess on this topic. In May, CZ said volatility was “not unique to cryptocurrency,” although several sources including Cointelegraph showed that, with the exception of Tesla, no S&P 500 stock matches Bitcoin’s 70% annual volatility.

Realized (or historical) volatility measures how large daily price fluctuations are and higher volatility indicates that price can change dramatically over time in either direction. This metric may sound counterintuitive, but lower periods of volatility pose a greater risk of explosive moves. This is partly due to the fact that realized volatility is a lagging indicator. During quieter periods, traders tend to use leverage, which then leads to larger liquidations during sudden price changes.

The above data shows an average 50-day volatility over the past two years of 74%. Historically, the indicator tends to accelerate as it moves above 80%, but there is no guarantee that such a move will occur. The data for February and April 2017 provide a counterargument to this claim.

Volatility does not differentiate bull and bear markets because it solely measures absolute daily fluctuations. Moreover, a quiet period of volatility in itself is not an indication of an impending dump.

What if CZ knows something we don’t know?

Given how well-versed the founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is, there is always the possibility that CZ might have some inside information, but if a person was so confident about an upcoming event, chances are they probably would have known, positive or negative. influence. Again, expecting “high volatility” over the “next couple of months” does not mean that anyone is confident in any direction.

Let’s assume that he was right and crypto volatility is about to surpass 100% annual level. There is an option strategy that fits this scenario and allows investors to profit from a strong move in any direction. The reverse (short) iron butterfly is an options trading strategy with limited risk and limited reward. It is important to remember that options have a fixed expiration date; therefore, the price increase must occur within a certain period.

The above prices were adopted on October 25 and Bitcoin was trading at around $ 63,000. All of the options listed are intended to expire on December 31st, but this strategy can also be used using a different timeframe. The proposed bullish strategy is to sell 1.23 BTC contracts out of $ 52,000 put options while selling 0.92 call options with a $ 80,000 strike. To complete the trade, you need to buy 1.15 contracts for 64,000 US dollars and another 1.0 contracts of 64,000 put options.

Although this call option gives the buyer the right to purchase the asset, the seller of the contract receives (potential) negative exposure. To fully protect against market fluctuations, 0.174 BTC (approximately $ 11,000) must be deposited, which represents the maximum loss for investors.

For this investor to make a profit, on December 31, 2021, the bitcoin price must be below $ 54,400 (down 14%) or above $ 75,500 (up 19%). The theoretical risk reward is not very good because the maximum payout is 0.056 BTC and the potential loss is more than 3 times that amount.

However, if a trader is confident that volatility is around the corner, a 20% jump from $ 63,000 in 66 days seems like a worthwhile move. Traders should note that the investor can cancel the transaction before the options expire, preferably immediately after a strong bitcoin price jump. All you need to do is buy out the 2 sold options and sell the remaining 2 that were previously purchased.

* This article is for informational purposes only. Every investment and trading step involves risk. You must do your own research when making a decision.