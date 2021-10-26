Biologist Baranova warned against vaccination with a high titer of antibodies

Vaccination against coronavirus with a high titer of antibodies can have the opposite effect. Ancha Baranova, Chief Researcher of the Laboratory of Functional Genomics of the Medical Genetic Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told reporters about this.

The expert gave an example in which a Russian with a high titer of antibodies is going to leave for Europe and for this he is vaccinated with a foreign vaccine to obtain a certificate. An antigen enters his body.

“The process of neutralizing antigen, in which antibodies are spent, competes with the process of antigen recognition and awakening of memory cells, in which antibodies are produced,” Baranova explained.

As a result, antibodies that were already in the patient’s body can be spent on neutralizing the antigen – and their level will decrease.

Baranova advises to do an antibody test before vaccination. If the titer is high, you need to give a medication.

At the same time, the specialist noted that after vaccination, the level of antibodies is on average higher than after an illness, but in some cases it is huge in those who have been ill.

“There are 5% of such people among those who have been ill, not more, but still they come across,” Baranova emphasized.

