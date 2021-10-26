Bitcoin Futures ETFs or FOMOs: What’s Behind Bitcoin’s Growth

Source: Bloomberg

The bad news: CryptoEats, the “cryptocurrency alternative to UberEats,” which delighted many people (including British reality TV star Joey Essex), disappeared after the token sale.

Good news: two bitcoin ETFs, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy, have started trading. Amid the hype surrounding these events, Bitcoin soared to an all-time high just six months after the 53% crash.

How do these Bitcoin ETFs work? Here’s what Matt Levin has to say about the matter:

In general, if you look at Bitcoin ETFs, you can find many analogies with money (in US dollars). Plus settlement contracts with the futures exchange in case of Bitcoin growth. If Bitcoin rises in price, the ETF will make more money to invest in money market securities. If Bitcoin falls, the ETF will have to sell some of these securities in order to pay back some of the funds. If Bitcoin doubles, ETF funds will also roughly double; if bitcoin drops to zero, the ETF will lose almost all of its money.

These funds are based on futures rather than physical assets, so they don’t actually have any bitcoins at all. Instead, they pay intermediaries to store bitcoins. It’s expensive, but it will protect them from losing all customers’ passwords and bitcoins, which Matt points out would be funny but extremely annoying.

Most likely, a futures ETF is the only viable option for a cryptocurrency for the foreseeable future. Apparently, the SEC will only approve futures contracts as it is concerned about regulatory oversight and people forgetting passwords. Jared Dillian thinks this might not be such a good idea. They will have the same characteristics as investment funds in the commodity markets, which means that investors will need to understand terms such as “contango” and “backwardation”.

He believes there must be a physical bitcoin ETF: “The gold market is not regulated and we have a physical gold ETF, so what’s the problem?”

Bitcoin is driven by sentiment

However, despite the resistance of the SEC, the emergence of cryptocurrency ETFs in the United States is contrary to the policy of the Chinese authorities, which have introduced a complete ban on cryptocurrencies. Two years ago, China accounted for roughly 75% of all computing power used to mine bitcoin. Now that number has dropped to zero, while the combined share of the US and Canada is close to half as miners move to regions such as Texas.

The migration of energy-intensive bitcoin mining to the US is hardly good news, especially during the energy crisis. Former Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Reed, NY, told CNBC that the influx of bitcoin miners during his tenure resulted in only a small number of jobs created as well as skyrocketing electricity prices. The city redirected 10-15% of energy resources to miners, putting pressure on the network and other consumers.

Also, do not forget about the wild jumps in bitcoin rates. John Athers notes that it used to take years for Bitcoin to fully recover from the bubble burst, but this time he set a new record just a few months after the crash. Bitcoin is considered by some to be a hedge against inflation or a “risky” asset, but none of these explanations are sufficient.

“The price of bitcoin is still weakly connected to other critical factors in the economy and is much more dependent on sentiment as people try to determine the final role [криптовалют] in the economy, ”added Aters.

Bitcoin’s rise may be due to the FOMO syndrome, that is, as Lionel Laurent put it, “people desperately climb the cryptocurrency ladder in order to keep up with others or get around them.” A survey by the UK Financial Conduct Authority found that 76% of young people investing in high-risk products compete with friends, family and acquaintances, making cryptocurrency more like a one-time trading tool. we live ”, and not on a reliable store of value.

Prepared by Profinance.ru based on materials from Bloomberg agency

