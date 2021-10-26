Bitcoin, gold and dollar: Wall Street legends have chosen an asset for a rainy day :: News :: RBC Investments

Bridgewater Associates CEO Ray Dalio preferred gold, but would not refuse bitcoins either. Many financiers have chosen the currency

Photo: Pexels



During the Future Investment Initiative forum in Saudi Arabia, the heads of large funds and investment banks were asked: “If an imaginary board of directors could pay you dividends, in what form would you like to receive them?” There were three options to choose from: in dollars, euros, gold or bitcoins.

Ray Dalio, head of Bridgewater Associates, said he would have taken gold, but added bitcoins to it. “Gold is a dead asset, but the volume of money printing and devaluation is also a big force,” he explained. According to him, he is interested in new technologies, so he chose Bitcoin as well.

Gold was also chosen by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, founder of African Rainbow Minerals mining company and African Rainbow Capital investment company. He noted that he has about 50 thousand miners in the mines, so he settled on the precious metal.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwartzman said that he would like to own profitable assets, and then it does not matter if you get dollars or convert currency, as you will earn on them.

BlackRock CEO Lawrence Fink noted that he would have kept the funds in dollars. A similar choice was made by the CEO of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon. Ana Botin, executive chairman of the Spanish financial and credit group Santander, chose half and half between dollars and euros.

Second Bitcoin Futures ETF to Start Trading in US



Photo: Pexels



Crypta is taking over financial markets, breaking records, but still volatile

Cryptocurrencies are gaining increasing interest from large financial companies, some of which are already accepting this asset as payment. For example, payment company PayPal allows US and UK customers to buy, sell and store bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Visa is developing a cryptocurrency division, and Mastercard said it will add support for cryptocurrency payments.

In addition, cryptocurrency

stock exchange

Coinbase has announced a partnership with Apple and Google to enable Coinbase Card debit cardholders to pay for goods and services with digital assets using the Apple Pay and Google Pay apps.

According to Tudor Investment hedge fund founder Paul Tudor Jones, Bitcoin is winning the race against gold. He says that he now prefers bitcoin over gold, and also considers this cryptocurrency to be a good inflation hedge.

From the beginning of the year to mid-April, the bitcoin rate more than doubled to $ 64.9 thousand.However, in the next five weeks, it fell by more than half, as regulators around the world, especially in China, tightened control over cryptocurrencies.

In mid-October, the cost of bitcoin again reached a historic high, exceeding $ 67 thousand. According to JPMorgan analysts, such a rise in price was caused by the growth of inflation and the desire of investors to protect themselves from it. Nevertheless, the “crypt” again lost some of its growth. Sharp price fluctuations have been a characteristic feature of Bitcoin since its inception. However, a number of analysts believe that the cryptocurrency could reach the $ 100K mark by the end of the year.

7 ways to buy gold: the pros and cons of each



Photo: Shutterstock



Gold is a traditional defensive asset

Although gold has a reputation as a defensive asset, its price can also fluctuate depending on the market situation.… The cost of a precious metal usually rises during instability in the financial markets, in the economy, as well as when inflation rises. But if the central bank raises the key rate, then bonds and stocks begin to bring in higher yields, and, accordingly, investors switch to these assets.

In mid-October, gold rose in price amid demand and fears of accelerating inflation in the world. Risk appetite in the market has declined, and along with the slowdown in the global economy, this played into the hands of gold, said Daniel Briezmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

However, on Tuesday, October 26, the price of gold began to decline after the fifth session of the rally. The dollar has strengthened, and investors are waiting for the meetings of the US Federal Reserve, as well as the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank, writes Reuters. As of 19:43 Moscow time, December gold futures on the COMEX exchange fell 0.79% to $ 1,792.6.

“However, no sharp drop in prices is expected as investors have realized that risks are still around the corner,” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. In his opinion, only a slowdown in the dollar rate or incentives from the Fed can lead to a rise in gold prices to $ 1,900. Otherwise, it can grow to $ 1820-1830.

You can find more investment news in our telegram channel “You are an investor yourself!”



A regulated market where buyers and sellers meet, trading various assets: stocks, bonds, currencies, futures, commodities. Anyone can become a participant in trading on the exchange – for this you need to open a brokerage account. Each transaction is concluded at market price, is completed almost instantly, and is also recorded and monitored.

More details

