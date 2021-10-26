https://ria.ru/20211026/ssha-1756381225.html

Blinken to travel with Biden to G20 summit and conference in Glasgow

Blinken will go with Biden to the G20 summit and conference in Glasgow – Russia news today

Blinken to travel with Biden to G20 summit and conference in Glasgow

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Italy and Great Britain from October 28 to November 2, where he will accompany President Joe Biden in his participation in

WASHINGTON, October 26 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Italy and the UK from October 28 to November 2, where he will accompany President Joe Biden in his participation in a number of major international events, including the G20 summit in Rome and the Glasgow climate conference, the State Department said on Tuesday. will join the President and First Lady of the United States on their visit to the Vatican and the audience and His Holiness Pope Francis. The Secretary of State will then accompany President Biden to the summit of the G20 Heads of State and Government, “- said in a written statement of the US State Department, timed to coincide with the upcoming trip. that, while in Italy, Blinken will liaise with government and private business representatives from other countries in a joint effort to spur global economic growth and job creation, as well as fight the climate crisis. will be located in Glasgow, where alongside with Biden will take part in COP26 (26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change). “During the upcoming contacts, Secretary of State Blinken intends to emphasize the nationwide approach of the Biden administration to solving the problem of the climate crisis,” the statement said.

