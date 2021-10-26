https://ria.ru/20211026/potok-1756230585.html

The West has finally figured out the true purpose of Nord Stream 2

Bloomberg called the "true" goal of Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

The West has finally figured out the true purpose of Nord Stream 2

Russia has built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to redirect oil and gas exports from transit routes passing through the territory of some post-Soviet republics and former satellite countries

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Russia built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to redirect oil and gas exports from transit routes through some post-Soviet republics and former satellite countries, oil market analyst Julian Lee wrote in an article for Bloomberg. The Union country found itself dependent on the fact that its pipelines ran through states that suddenly became independent and were not always friendly towards Moscow. Among them, he attributed Ukraine, Moldova, as well as former members of the Internal Affairs Directorate: Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Bulgaria. The author of the material suggested that Nord Stream 2 would allow Russia to solve this problem. Julian Lee also refuted the opinion prevailing in the West that The pipeline was created as a “gas trap” for Europe. “Nord Stream 2” stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on September 10. The process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent gas pipeline operator is underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. The whole process can take several months. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the new gas pipeline is not a political, but an economic project, beneficial for both Russia and the European Union.

