Bloomberg: Nord Stream 2 will end Russia’s dependence on transit countries – Gazeta.Ru

Russia built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to redirect oil and gas exports from transit routes that pass through some former Soviet republics and former satellite countries. About this in the article for publication Bloomberg wrote oil market analyst Julian Lee.

In his opinion, after the collapse of the USSR, the country found itself dependent on the fact that its pipelines ran through countries that suddenly became independent and not always friendly towards Moscow. Among them, the expert included Ukraine, Moldova and former members of the Department of Internal Affairs – Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Bulgaria.

Lee suggested that thanks to Nord Stream 2, Russia would be able to solve this problem. The specialist also denied the popular belief that the pipeline was created as a “gas trap” for Europe.

Nord Stream 2 is a two-line gas pipeline. The length of each of them is 1.2 thousand km. They run from the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) to the German Greifswald. The total capacity of the gas pipeline will be 55 billion cubic meters. meters of gas per year.

Previously Bloomberg citing sources reportedthat Russia will not increase gas supplies without guarantees that the European regulator will approve the launch of Nord Stream 2.