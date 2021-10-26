Bosov’s heirs sold Sibanthracite for $ 1 billion :: Business :: RBC

Albert Avdolyan’s company acquired Sibantarcite from the heirs of Dmitry Bosov for about $ 1 billion. After the deal, Avdolyan with partners will own the largest producers of metallurgical coal in Russia

Siban Holding, created by the owner of A-Property Albert Avdolyan (70%) and ex-CEO of the Sibanthracite group, Maxim Barsky (30%), closed the deal to buy 100% of the shares of the Cypriot Sibanthracite PLC, which owns the group. This was reported by the press service of Sibanthracite and confirmed by A-Property. The amount of the deal was not disclosed in the message.

This deal was concluded a year and a half after the death of Bosov, who committed suicide in May 2020. Bosov owned 86.57% of the Alltek group, which controlled Sibanthracite PLC. After the death of a businessman and a series of courts between the heirs, his parents and four sons from the first two marriages received 10.71% of Alltek (in total – 64.26%). Another 21.43%, intended for his widow Katerina and their common daughter Bella, are registered with the Alltek company itself. The group’s minority shareholders are old business partners and friends of Bosov – Dmitry Aga (7.9%), Igor Makarov (3.16%) and Oleg Shemshuk (2.37%). On October 19, 1% of Alltek received another long-term business partner of Bosov, a member of the board of directors of Sibanthracite, Rafael Filinov. Previously, it was not known that he was applying for a stake in the company. But, according to a RBC source close to Sibanthracite, Bosov promised him shares in the company shortly before his death.

According to Sibanthracite, the new board of directors of the company includes Avdolyan, CEO of A-Property Irina Belyanova, CEO of ElgaUgol Management Company (part of A-Property) Alexander Isaev and CEO of Avdolyan’s Globaltek structure Rodion Sokrovischuk … Barsky, Makarov and Aga, who was re-elected chairman of the board of directors, retained their seats on the board of directors.

What is known about the deal

Sibanthracite is the world leader in the extraction and export of anthracite and the largest producer of metallurgical coal in Russia. Its reserves amount to 468.1 million tons of anthracite and coal (according to the JORC classification). In 2020, the company’s production fell by 26% and amounted to 17.6 million tons, and revenue – by 9% to 113.9 billion rubles. But in the first half of 2021, production increased by 22%, to 10.6 million tons.

Bosov’s parents and sons, who had been suing his widow Katerina for six months because of the inheritance, in February 2021 agreed to sell A-Property its main asset, Sibanthracite, signing an agreement on the “basic terms” of the deal. But it took them another six months to enter into ownership, as well as to obtain approval from the creditor banks of Sibanthracite for the sale of the company, sources told RBC, close to different parties to the transaction.

According to two interlocutors of RBC, close to different participants in the transaction, Bosov’s heirs will receive about $ 1 billion in cash. This amount will be paid to them in two tranches. Back in August, sources named the smaller amount owed to the businessman’s relatives – $ 600 million. And the total size of the transaction, according to them, should have amounted to more than $ 1 billion (taking into account the group’s debts). However, since the beginning of the year, coal prices have risen to peak levels amid environmental restrictions on coal mining in China, and the company has managed to cut some of its debt. Representatives of A-Property, Alltek and Sibanthracite do not comment on the amount of the transaction.

The Managing Director of the NRA Rating Service Sergei Grishunin estimates Sibanthracite at $ 1.3-1.7 billion, taking into account the debt of $ 1.1 billion. He noted that by the end of 2021, the pre-tax profit of Sibanthracite could amount to more than $ 800 million. “Obviously that such high rates were achieved due to unprecedented prices on the market and with a high probability already next year prices will be lower than the current levels, ”he added.

In August, Siban Holding sent an application for the purchase of Sibanthracite PLC and its assets to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS). In September, the FAS approved the deal, but issued a number of instructions. In particular, Siban Holding should not allow an unreasonable reduction in the supply of anthracite to the domestic market; within 90 days from the date of the transaction, the buyer must submit for approval to the antimonopoly service a draft trade policy of the company’s subsidiaries for the sale of anthracite in Russia, taking into account the priority for the domestic market, fairness and uniform pricing procedure for all counterparties.

Since April 2020, Avdolyan’s A-Property has been controlling another coal company, Elgaugol in Yakutia, which owns the largest coking coal deposit in Russia (its reserves are 2.2 billion tons). The purchase of Sibanthracite will turn A-Property into the largest supplier of metallurgical coal in Russia.

Due to the purchase of Elga, the debt of A-Property for 2020 increased more than 11 times – up to 152.2 billion rubles. According to three RBC sources close to the negotiations between the seller and the buyer, Avdolyan’s company raised a loan for the purchase of Sibanthracite from Alfa-Bank. RBC sent a request to the bank.