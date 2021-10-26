Boston Metal promises sustainable steelmaking

Not everyone has heard of the rare earth metal niobium. And he is everywhere around us. With its help, they create bright colors on jewelry, they cover the lenses of cameras, it is used in superconducting magnets. It is also found in the magnets of the Large Hadron Collider, which made it possible to detect the Higgs boson. 200 g of niobium is enough to give 1 ton of steel increased strength and flexibility, so niobium is indispensable in many things – from jet engines of aircraft to gas pipelines. More than 80% of niobium production comes from the Brazilian CBMM (Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineracao), in which Carneiro worked almost all his life. When the company started in the middle of the last century, no one really knew how to use niobium in industry. “The entire market was practically created by our company,” Carneiro assured in an interview for the website of the Brazilian Institute for Technological Research of the State of São Paulo. When he retired as president of CBMM in 2016, the company had more than $ 2 billion in annual revenues.