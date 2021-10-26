Boston Metal promises sustainable steelmaking

Not everyone has heard of the rare earth metal niobium. And he is everywhere around us. With its help, they create bright colors on jewelry, they cover the lenses of cameras, it is used in superconducting magnets. It is also found in the magnets of the Large Hadron Collider, which made it possible to detect the Higgs boson. 200 g of niobium is enough to give 1 ton of steel increased strength and flexibility, so niobium is indispensable in many things – from jet engines of aircraft to gas pipelines. More than 80% of niobium production comes from the Brazilian CBMM (Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineracao), in which Carneiro worked almost all his life. When the company started in the middle of the last century, no one really knew how to use niobium in industry. “The entire market was practically created by our company,” Carneiro assured in an interview for the website of the Brazilian Institute for Technological Research of the State of São Paulo. When he retired as president of CBMM in 2016, the company had more than $ 2 billion in annual revenues.
Carneiro hoped to spend the rest of his days relaxing on hot Brazilian beaches and lecturing at universities for his heart (he is now a visiting lecturer at MIT). But instead he went to work in cold Boston (Massachusetts, USA). Carneiro could not resist the temptation: he was invited to stand at the origins of another new industry. It is about smelting steel by electrolysis of oxide melts. So, for example, aluminum is produced (alumina is known to all – this is aluminum oxide), but it requires a temperature of about 950 ° C, and for the electrolysis of steel – about 1600 ° C.
Nowadays, to obtain steel, as well as centuries ago, coal coke is used – a mixture of iron ore and coke is heated to obtain molten iron or cast iron, from which steel is made. This produces a huge amount of carbon dioxide. Steel mills are estimated to be responsible for 5–8% of the world’s CO2 emissions. Taking into account the trend towards decarbonization, willy-nilly, they will have to think about either capturing emissions (this is the way the German concern ThyssenKrupp is going), or about switching to another production technology.