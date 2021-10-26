Bugatti announced the imminent discontinuation of the Chiron hypercar :: Autonews

Bugatti has announced the imminent end of the life cycle of the Chiron hypercar, which is limited to 500 copies. The French automaker has fewer than 40 cars left to produce.
The Bugatti Chiron was unveiled at the March 2016 Geneva Motor Show as a replacement for the iconic Veyron. The company announced an “unprecedented” interest in the hypercar: more than 300 applications were received for one of the fastest cars in the world within a year and a half.
The first car was delivered to the buyer in March 2017, and exactly four years later, the 300th Bugatti Chiron was assembled at the Molsheim plant. Now the “final stage of production” has come: the French have less than 40 cars left to produce.
These will be cars in special new modifications called Pur Sport and Super Sport. For example, the latter is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 four-turbocharged engine, which has increased its output from 1,500 to 1,600 horsepower. The engine works in conjunction with a 7-speed “robot” with two clutches. The top speed of the coupe is electronically limited to 440 km per hour.
The Super Sport version differs from the standard model in a body with special aerodynamic elements, including a stern lengthened by 25 cm, an upgraded diffuser and special wheels with tires capable of withstanding speeds of up to 500 km per hour. The cost of such a hypercar starts at € 3.2 million.
It is possible that in the future Bugatti will abandon the production of cars with classic internal combustion engines. The next hypercar of the French brand will be developed in collaboration with the Croatian firm Rimac, which specializes in technology for sports cars with all-electric propulsion systems.
