Bugatti announced the imminent discontinuation of the Chiron hypercar :: Autonews

Bugatti has announced the imminent end of the life cycle of the Chiron hypercar, which is limited to 500 copies. The French automaker has fewer than 40 cars left to produce.

The Bugatti Chiron was unveiled at the March 2016 Geneva Motor Show as a replacement for the iconic Veyron. The company announced an “unprecedented” interest in the hypercar: more than 300 applications were received for one of the fastest cars in the world within a year and a half.

The first car was delivered to the buyer in March 2017, and exactly four years later, the 300th Bugatti Chiron was assembled at the Molsheim plant. Now the “final stage of production” has come: the French have less than 40 cars left to produce.