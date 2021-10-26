Captain America Chris Evans confesses who he would play in the Avengers

Debuting in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, Evans played the role of Steve Rogers for almost 10 years. The actor recently stated that the only Avenger with whom he would switch roles is iron Man…

To the topic Chris Evans Will Return As Captain America: Marvel Commentary

The story of Iron Man Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also ended. Without two of the greatest and most popular heroes, the franchise looks very different.

But Evans stated that if given the chance, then another Avenger he would like to play is Iron Man.

He said that this role is very interesting and it was this character that was the engine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But at the same time, Evans added that no one would have played this role better than Robert Downey Jr.

The earnings would be nice, but the role itself is so funny. You know, the role is that he is the engine, he is life. But I believe that this is a kind of subscription to failure. I don’t think there is anything on this planet that could improve what Downey did, you know what I mean? I don’t think it’s a role that is like James Bond, Superman, or Batman, that other people can somehow bite off that apple. He (Robert Downey Jr. – Channel 24) Iron Man, the end,

– said the actor.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are good friends behind the scenes. In fact, Downey helped bring his friend to the MCU after he repeatedly turned down an offer to play Captain America.

Now the fan will have to come to terms with the absence of Iron Man and Captain America in the franchise. It’s also sad that both actors are technically no longer part of it.

Features of the relationship between Captain America and Iron Man in “The Avengers”

Often, Iron Man and Captain America could not share the leadership and squabbled among themselves like dogs. And this creative decision makes sense. After all, the heroes who are the most different are really hard to find. Steve Rogers was traditional and conservative, and Tony Stark was always looking for new ways to move forward. Steve is the face of morality and prudence, while Tony is his complete opposite.

Their relationship escalated most in the sequel Captain America: Civil War. When Tony found out that Bucky had killed his parents, and Steve was deliberately hiding it from him.

Only Thanos was able to get the heroes to put their arguments aside and get together.

The Avengers movie: watch the trailer