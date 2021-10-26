https://ria.ru/20211026/karantin-1756271236.html
Chinese city of Lanzhou quarantined amid COVID-19 outbreak
In the Chinese city of Lanzhou, quarantined due to the outbreak of COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
Chinese city of Lanzhou quarantined amid COVID-19 outbreak
The city of Lanzhou, the administrative center of Gansu province, has been quarantined due to the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a message from the city authorities. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021
2021-10-26T12: 03
2021-10-26T12: 03
2021-10-26T12: 03
spread of coronavirus
in the world
China
lanzhou
gansu
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755591892_0:674:2443:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c57d691714f54c86f6e8809a14c7aee0.jpg
BEIJING, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The city of Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, has been quarantined due to the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a report from city officials. Starting Tuesday, residents of the city are prohibited from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. In residential complexes, a pass system is being introduced, only contactless food delivery is allowed, according to a message from the city authorities on the WeChat social network. -19. In total, 39 local cases of infection have been detected in Lanzhou since October 18. & Nbsp; The population of Lanzhou city exceeds 3.7 million people. It is the administrative center of Gansu Province, located in northwestern China.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211026/kovid-1756171569.html
China
lanzhou
gansu
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755591892_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04bce844fd16580a96967100d676cb4f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, china, lanzhou, gansu, wechat, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
Chinese city of Lanzhou quarantined amid COVID-19 outbreak