https://ria.ru/20211026/karantin-1756271236.html

Chinese city of Lanzhou quarantined amid COVID-19 outbreak

In the Chinese city of Lanzhou, quarantined due to the outbreak of COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

Chinese city of Lanzhou quarantined amid COVID-19 outbreak

The city of Lanzhou, the administrative center of Gansu province, has been quarantined due to the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a message from the city authorities. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T12: 03

2021-10-26T12: 03

2021-10-26T12: 03

spread of coronavirus

in the world

China

lanzhou

gansu

wechat

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755591892_0:674:2443:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c57d691714f54c86f6e8809a14c7aee0.jpg

BEIJING, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The city of Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, has been quarantined due to the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a report from city officials. Starting Tuesday, residents of the city are prohibited from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. In residential complexes, a pass system is being introduced, only contactless food delivery is allowed, according to a message from the city authorities on the WeChat social network. -19. In total, 39 local cases of infection have been detected in Lanzhou since October 18. & Nbsp; The population of Lanzhou city exceeds 3.7 million people. It is the administrative center of Gansu Province, located in northwestern China.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211026/kovid-1756171569.html

China

lanzhou

gansu

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755591892_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04bce844fd16580a96967100d676cb4f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, china, lanzhou, gansu, wechat, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia