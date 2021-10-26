Chris Hemsworth Reveals How He Shakes His Arms For Thor 4 – Hard Workout

With such a power, Thor can break Mjolnir too!

Shot from the movie “Thor: Ragnarok”

Chris Hemsworth posted on Instagram a new workout video for Thor: Love and Thunder. In the video, the actor showed the exercises that he performs to strengthen his arms.



Actors of the Cinematic Universe before filming in new films exercise a lot to achieve “superhero” physical shape. However, Chris Hemsworth seems to have to work harder on the body than his colleagues, because he plays the most muscular Avenger.

In the new film, Hemsworth will retain the status of the most powerful Avenger, and this can be seen in the fresh video. In the video, the actor performs exercises with dumbbells and on a rope, and special straps were put on his hands, which make the muscles work even harder. In the process, Hemsworth shows off his huge biceps.

In the commentary, the artist noted that this is the most “inconvenient” set of exercises. However, he writes, this must be done in order to “Thor’s hands looked like the legs of a racehorse”… Chris Hemsworth also stressed that it is dangerous to perform such tough exercises without the help of a professional trainer.

In Avengers: Endgame, the thunder god has become completely limp and has ceased to look after himself. Thor became depressed and overweight. However, for the events of “Torah: Love and Thunder” Thor will regain shape and look even more powerful than before.

According to the plot of the tape, Thor will reunite with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will face big changes in her life. Jane will be reincarnated as the Mighty Thor superhero. She will probably become Mighty Thor thanks to the return of Mjolnir. In early September, Natalie Portman talked about her harsh “superhero” workouts.

Recall that the cast also includes Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale.

Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on May 5, 2022.

