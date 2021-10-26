Chris Hemsworth reveals perfect body in rare family photo

“You can see Chris’s press from space.”





Right now, 37-year-old Chris Hemsworth is filming Thor: Love and Thunder with Matt Damon, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale in Australia. The actor is also preparing to play the legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan in the biopic from Netflix, so he regularly works out in the gym to keep in perfect shape.

Well, in between jobs, Chris spends time with his family. Recently, he, his wife Elsa Pataki and three children (8-year-old daughter India Rose and 6-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan) traveled to the small island of Lord Hove in the Tasman Sea. Hemsworth shared from there a series of pictures in which he showed a pumped up body.

The actor’s subscribers, of course, could not pass by these frames and noted that he looks great. “I think you can see Chris’s abs from space!”

It is worth noting that the 44-year-old wife of Chris Elsa is also in great shape. The birth of three children did not spoil her fit figure at all.