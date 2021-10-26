Clashes between military and protesters in Sudan

https://ria.ru/20211025/sudan-1756214026.html

KHARTUM, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Clashes between the military and protesters take place on the Shambat Bridge, which connects the Sudanese capital Khartoum and the satellite city of Omdurman, RIA Novosti reports. The military blocked the bridge on Monday morning. Demonstrators throw stones at the military. They responded by firing in the air and firing for about seven minutes to disperse the crowd. Sudanese troops on Monday morning detained the country’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, as well as several other government officials. Their whereabouts are currently unknown. The chairman of the transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who spoke on state television, announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the government of the country. “urged the people of the country to take to the streets to resist the” military coup. ” In a number of districts of Khartoum, the Internet is disconnected, the military blocked bridges in the city. Demonstrators who took to the streets blocked several streets of the capital and burned tires. Last week, protests took place in Khartoum and other cities, demanding the transfer of power from the military to civilian politicians. In November, the term of the transitional Sovereign Council of the Sudan, which is to transfer power to the civilian government, expires. In April 2019, a military coup d’état in Sudan sparked by popular protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned in September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup in the country. According to a statement from the command of the armed forces, most of the participants in the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok said at the time that the coup attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities have named supporters of ex-President Omar al-Bashir as organizers of the rebellion.

