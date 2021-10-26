clutch, third row and engine BMW – Autoreview

The flagship Range Rover has entered the fifth generation. The new L460 SUV, while similar to the outgoing L405, is indeed a different vehicle on a new platform that has brought a lot of innovations. And the characteristic profile, side glazing and low sill line are just a tribute to traditions that have been preserved for more than half a century.

Two body options

As before, Range Rover is offered in two variants, both being 53 mm longer than the previous cars, and the wheelbase has increased by 75 mm. The standard version with a length of 5052 mm has an axle spacing of 2997 mm. The elongated version is stretched by the same 200 mm as in the previous generation: length – 5252 mm, base – 3197 mm. At the same time, the SUV became 35 mm higher: 1870 mm in the standard suspension position.

It is stated that the new aluminum body is 50% stiffer than the previous one (33,000 Nm / deg). For the sake of visual “cleanliness” he has reduced the number of seams and joints, reduced gaps between body panels, and the relief difference between the glass and their frames is minimized to create a single visual plane. The drag coefficient has been reduced from 0.34 to 0.30, primarily thanks to flaps and linings under the underbody, which reduce air turbulence, and active dampers for cooling the brakes (they open only when necessary). And the maximum wheel diameter is now not 22, but 23 inches.

The design of the stern has changed most noticeably, but the split tailgate has been preserved – of course, with the electric drive of the upper and lower flaps. Moreover, from now on, all side doors can also have a servo drive (like in Rolls-Royce): the mechanisms work on an incline of up to ten degrees, have protection against pinching and ultrasonic sensors that allow you to calculate a safe swing angle. And you can close the driver’s door by pressing the brake pedal.

Matrix and laser phosphor headlights are a thing of the past. The new LED headlights have 1.2 million micromirrors, which form a light beam and can also “draw” tips on the road. Such spotlights hit 500 meters and are tied to the navigation system in order to preemptively change the operating mode in turns. There is also circular lighting for maneuvering in the dark: the illumination around the entire vehicle can operate at speeds up to 15 km / h.

Interior

There are five and four-seater cabin options to choose from, with the row spacing increased by 20 mm. The split rear seats come standard with a 16-degree backrest angle adjustment, but there are also more expensive electric seats that allow you to take a reclining position. And Range Rover for the first time got a seven-seater version.

The third row can only be ordered for a long wheelbase car, it is installed 41 mm higher than the second row seats, is designed for adult passengers, has heating and electric folding. The boot volume behind the third row is 312 liters. In two-row machines, the compartment holds 1061 liters (long base) or 818 liters (short base). The shelf can have an electric lift (for an additional charge), and there is also a powerful divider that is attached to the floor and can be used as a backrest while relaxing at a picnic.

Range Rover has a new EVA 2.0 electronic architecture that integrates 70 electronic units and can be remotely updated “over the air” using the Pivi Pro media system (two eSIM units installed in parallel). The head unit itself has a 13.1-inch curved screen with vibration feedback when pressed, but luckily it retains a separate climate control with analog knobs. The instrument screen has a diagonal of 13.7 inches, there is a head-up display, and a screen is built into the salon mirror, to which the image from the rear camera is transmitted (it is installed in one of the two “fins” on the roof).

Already in the basic configuration, there is a four-zone climate control with separate air conditioning and a heater for the rear of the cabin. Following the younger models, the large Range Rover can be ordered with fabric upholstery: expensive Ultrafabrics textiles and Kvadrat wool blends. However, you can order semi-aniline or (for the first time) completely aniline leather. In the second row, there are two 11.4-inch screens with HDMI connectors, and for cars with electric rear seats, there is also an eight-inch touchscreen in the center armrest.

The top version of the Signature Suite has separate rear seats with power and massage, a massive center tunnel and folding tables (also with power). And then there’s the Range Rover SV, with special trim and ceramic trim. The most expensive Meridian Signature media system has 35 speakers, a power of 1600 watts and an advanced active noise cancellation system in the cabin: the inverted signal is fed to miniature 20-watt speakers built into the headrests of the four “main” seats.

Chassis

The new Range Rover is the first model on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex) platform for large vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover, designed for longitudinal combustion and electrification. The front is still double wishbones, and the rear suspension is completely new – with five levers per wheel instead of the previous four.

The Dynamic Response Pro chassis is standard air suspension with Bilstein adaptive twin-valve dampers. The eHorizon control system is tied to the on-board navigator and proactively changes the suspension stiffness before each turn based on the speed and the included driving mode. Active stabilizers – with 48-volt electric motors that develop torque up to 1400 Nm to suppress roll, but off-road they are disabled.

In addition, the standard chassis is now fully steerable. Electric actuators can turn the rear wheels up to 7.3 degrees. At speeds up to 50 km / h, the rear wheels deflect in the opposite direction with the front wheels to improve maneuverability (the turning circle of the short version is only 11 meters), and after 50 km / h all wheels turn in the same direction for increased stability.

The ground clearance in the standard air suspension position is 160 mm, when parking it is reduced to 110 mm, and on off-road it can be increased to 235 mm. In the most extreme mode, the ground clearance reaches an impressive 295 mm, but this is still less than the 303 mm of the previous model.

Engines and clutch

In Europe, the focus is on a rechargeable hybrid, but we’ll talk about it later. On the Russian market, the new Range Rover will be presented in three versions. Two of them are powered by an in-line six-cylinder 3.0 turbo diesel from the Ingenium family. In the initial version of the D250, this motor is tuned to 249 hp. and 600 Nm, while the D350 version reaches 350 hp. and 700 Nm. Acceleration time to “hundreds” – 8.3 and 6.1 s, respectively.

At the top of the range is the V8 petrol version of the P530. And this is no longer the old 5.0-liter AJ-V8 compressor, but the purchased BMW N63 4.4-liter bi-turbo engine. Alas, the development of a new own motor of this configuration turned out to be unprofitable. However, the BMW unit has special calibrations and a sump with a developed baffle system, which allows the engine to operate on a slope of up to 45 degrees without the threat of oil starvation. The recoil is not the most extreme for this 530 hp motor. and 750 Nm. Such a Range Rover can accelerate to 100 km / h in 4.6 seconds and reach a maximum 250 km / h.

As before, all versions have an eight-speed automatic ZF and a two-speed transfer case. “In the base” there is even an electronically controlled rear cross-axle differential. But the engineers abandoned permanent all-wheel drive in favor of a transmission with a multi-plate clutch for connecting the front axle, which is already used on some versions of the Land Rover Defender SUV. When driving at speeds between 35 and 160 km / h in road mode, the clutch opens, which promises a 30% reduction in fuel consumption compared to the previous model.

However, the Range Rover’s off-road capabilities should remain at its best. There is an electronic Terrain Response 2 system (like the Defender) with the possibility of manual adjustment. It is stated that the SUV will be able to overcome a ford with a depth of 900 mm and an ascent of a steepness of 45 degrees.

When?

The new Range Rover will be produced at a historic plant in Solihull, England, where cars of all past generations were made. In Russia, accepting orders will be open already at the beginning of 2022, and the start of sales is scheduled for the spring, although cars in the SV version will arrive in time only by the summer. Pricing has not yet been announced, but it is already clear that with all the new equipment Range Rover will greatly increase in price and the current starting point of 7.5 million will be more than surpassed. And in 2024, the all-electric version is scheduled to debut, and it will be the first electric car of the Land Rover brand.