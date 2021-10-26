Coffee was taken to a remote location – Newspaper Kommersant No. 195 (7157) from 10/26/2021

The pandemic and teleworking have fueled increased demand for coffee machines. For nine months, the Russians purchased 1 million coffee makers for 13 billion rubles, calculated in M.Video-Eldorado. The spike in sales began in 2020 and continues to grow amid the growing trend for household consumption. According to experts, the trend will continue due to the need to optimize costs.

Sales of coffee makers have grown record-breaking in Russia over nine months, the M.Video-Eldorado group told Kommersant. During this period, Russians bought 1 million coffee machines for 13 billion rubles, which is 17% more in pieces, 25% in money than in the same period in 2020, when retailers first recorded a surge in sales of these devices against the backdrop of a pandemic. In relation to January-September 2019, the growth this year amounted to 50% in quantitative terms and 66% in monetary terms, M.Video specified.

According to the retailer, full-cycle automatic coffee machines occupy 24% of the market in pieces and 70% in money, their average check is about 40 thousand rubles. Capsule coffee makers also account for 24% in pieces, but they are much cheaper – on average, the device costs 7 thousand rubles.

The most popular device for making coffee in Russia, according to M.Video, is simple drip coffee makers; they occupied 30% of the market in pieces.

Such devices are in demand due to the low price, which averages 2.7 thousand rubles. Rozhkovy coffee machines are purchased by about 15% of Russians, about 6% are occupied by all other devices, including Turks and geyser coffee makers.

According to AliExpress Russia, sales of coffee machines for nine months in Russia grew by 20% yoy in monetary terms. “Recently, the sales of drip and carob coffee machines have been decreasing, while the share of automatic coffee machines is growing. This is explained by the desire of buyers to improve the type of equipment: having tried a simple and inexpensive coffee machine, they buy a more modern automatic one, ”explains Anton Trifonov, head of the Large and Small Household Appliances Department at AliExpress Russia. The top sellers, he said, were the brands Delonghi, Philips, Krups and Nivona.

Other retailers confirm that demand for coffee machines has increased over the past two years. Citylink says that sales of fully automatic coffee machines are growing the fastest. Yandex.Market notes that in monetary terms, sales of coffee machines on the marketplace increased 2.5 times in January-September compared to the same period last year: “This is due to the increased demand for more expensive models.” Ozon also records the demand for Turks, their sales, according to the company, increased by 78% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Rapid growth is shown by a new category of “smart” coffee makers – their sales increased by 70% in monetary terms in the first three quarters to the same period in 2020, said in Marvel Distribution.

During this time, more than 20 thousand such devices were sold, which is about 2% of the coffee maker market. “These are modest figures by the standards of the household appliances category, but the devices have just appeared on the market,” said Stanislav Soltitsky, Deputy Director for Strategic Development of Marvel Distribution.

The general director of Infoline-Analytica Mikhail Burmistrov says that the shift to remote work and the closure of catering establishments remain the driver of coffee machine sales growth. The office staff, in his opinion, even after the lockdown last year, retained the habit of using coffee machines at home. In 2021, the growth in sales of coffee machines continues due to the need to optimize costs, the expert believes: “A home coffee machine provides very significant savings, even compared to ordering takeaway coffee.”

Anastasia Gavrilyuk