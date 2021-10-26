Collaboration of the Year: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS launched a collection with Fendi

The Skims brand is successfully developing, as the company has already managed to develop sets of underwear, pajamas and leisurewear for the US women’s team. In her personal Instagram account, Kim announced that the collaboration came from Team USA. The collection of Olympic clothing was fully consistent with the minimalist style of Skims, and the highlight was the addition of Olympic symbols and the national flag. However, more recently, rumors appeared on the network that Kim Kardashian is ready for a new leap: together with creative director Kim John, she will release the Fendi x Skims collaboration. And the star finally confirmed this amazing news on her Instagram.

Laconic minimalism and innovative luxury are the hallmarks of this collaboration. Kim Kardashian personally starred in a lookbook and showed off lingerie, form-fitting dresses, tops, leggings and stockings in neutral shades that bear the hallmark of the Fendi fashion house. It is known that the price of the products will vary from $ 1,100 to $ 2,950. In addition, SKIMS and Fendi have prepared new items for the beach season – the range includes a line of swimwear. But the main highlight of the project was the leather wrap dress, which will be presented in 8 different colors, and its price will be 4,200 dollars.

Interestingly, Fendi has long been associated with tradition and daring creativity, but even such skill should be backed up by interesting collaborations. Time does not stand still, which means that you need to constantly move forward. And if earlier the cooperation of luxury brands with streetwear was bad manners, now it is a sign that comfort and status can build a daring and bright relationship with each other. This is why Fendi continues to break stereotypes. Before the high-profile collaboration with the Kim Kardashian brand at Milan Fashion Week, Fendi surprised the experts with its joint collaboration with Versace. Kim Jones and Donatella Versace ironically approached the name of their project, nicknamed “relationship»Two different styles – Fendace, adding the names of the two brands. Now Fendi has gone further, and although this cooperation will be the first for SKIMS, the joint collection of the two brands promises to be a high-profile novelty this year. The SKIMS & Fendi collection is known to begin sales on November 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

Photo source: Gettyimages; @skims / Instagram



All the most interesting about the Windsor family in the site section The Royal Family