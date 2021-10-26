Complaints of prisoners were monitored – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The Public Monitoring Commission (POC) of the Saratov Region received almost 200 complaints from convicts who are in correctional colony No. 13 in Engels. This was reported to Kommersant by the chairman of the regional POC Denis Sobolev. According to him, most of the complaints refer to violence by other convicts and employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service. Last week, a mass brawl took place in the colony, in which employees of the regional FPS were also injured. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of disorganization of the work of the correctional institution. A lawyer who defends the rights of convicts says that there were twice as many applications from convicts from IK-13.

In less than a week, the convicts who are in PKU IK-13 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Saratov region wrote about 200 complaints about violence, which were transferred to the prosecutor’s office of the Saratov region. As the chairman of the POC of the region, Denis Sobolev, told Kommersant, the commission received 195 applications from convicts, of which 185 relate to violence used by prisoners, the rest – medical care, food and other issues.

According to Mr. Sobolev, 182 complaints described cases of violence in IK-13, and three more – in the Regional Tuberculosis Hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service (OTB-1).

The head of the POC of the region said that the complaints were received after the events of October 20, when a massive brawl took place in IK-13.

“We went there, interviewed about 800 people, told people not to be afraid and write whatever they think is necessary. Complaints about violence will be dealt with by the Investigative Committee, the rest – by the supervising prosecutor’s office, ”said Mr. Sobolev.

Last Friday, the office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) in the Saratov region opened three criminal cases on the fact of a mass brawl between prisoners of IK-13 on October 20. According to the investigation, in a dormitory of one of the detachments, eight inmates beat nine convicts for cooperation with the administration of the correctional institution. Also, two officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service were injured when they tried to stop the fight.

Criminal cases were opened against the 32-year-old and 33-year-old convicts under Part 2 of Art. 321 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (the use of violence, not dangerous to health, committed against an employee of a place of deprivation of liberty in connection with his performance of official activities), in relation to eight – under Part 1 of Art. 321 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (the use of violence that is not dangerous to health, committed against the convicted person, in order to prevent the convict’s correction and out of revenge for the assistance provided to the administration of the institution). Cases are combined into one production.

The human rights project Gulagu.net reported that “hundreds of prisoners” refused to go to work, which is why special forces and additional forces were allegedly pulled into the colony.

A Kommersant source close to the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region confirmed the fact that some of the prisoners refused to go to work, but said that there was no convict riot and the conflict was resolved by the convicts themselves. The press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region denied information about the mass protest, saying that “the institution is functioning normally.”

The Saratov regional POC also reported that after the publication of information about a possible riot of prisoners, the colony was visited by the chairman of the commission Denis Sobolev, his deputy Valery Gordon, the acting head of the Saratov Federal Penitentiary Service Anton Efarkin, human rights ombudsman Nadezhda Sukhova and a representative of the prosecutor’s office. “During the visit, it was found out that in one of the detachments there was a fight among the prisoners, but they also stopped this fight. No additional settlement measures had to be taken, including the information about the call of the special forces was not confirmed. The situation related to the refusal to go to work was also not confirmed. The inspection team interviewed all the inmates, and none of the inmates confirmed this information, ”the PMC said.

Lawyer Snezhana Muntyan, who defends the rights of convicts in Saratov correctional institutions, said that, according to her, about 400 complaints were written about violence in correctional colony No. 13 and other correctional institutions, including OTB-1.

Basically, the complaints reported on torture by officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service and other convicts, beatings and extortion of money.

There were no reports of rapes in IK-13, according to Snezhana Muntian. “All of them were really written after the events of October 20 after the visit of prosecutors. I think that the number of appeals is reduced on purpose, so as not to create massive violations of the rights of convicts and to silence the problem. I believe that the mass of complaints did not leave the walls of the colonies. The illusion is created that everything is fine in IK-13, but it has never been like this there, ”Ms Muntian thinks. At the same time, she notes a positive moment in the fact that the chairman of the POC reported 195 appeals. “There is a hope that at least they will be considered and some decisions will be made,” said Ms. Muntian.

In early October, the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Saratov region opened five criminal cases on the fact of unlawful actions against convicts who were in OTB-1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov region. Three of them were brought under Art. 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violent acts of a sexual nature), two – under Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (abuse of office).

Three more similar criminal cases were initiated this year. The investigations were preceded by information about systematic abuse of prisoners at the Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Saratov Region. The human rights project Gulagu.net distributed videos of beatings and rapes in OTB-1.

The inspection was started by the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia. The head of the FKU OTB-1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Saratov Region Pavel Gatsenko, the deputy head for security and operational work of the institution Sergey Salov, the head of the operational department Anton Bochkov and the head of the security department for OTB-1 Sergey Maltsev were dismissed. The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Saratov Region, Alexei Fedotov, was dismissed for “serious miscalculations in operational and official activities.” The regional department was temporarily headed by the deputy chief of the main operational department of the department, Anton Efarkin.

Sergey Petunin, Saratov