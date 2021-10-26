compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 has been introduced throughout Russia for a number of categories of citizens – RT in Russian

In Russia, there is a “very high” incidence of coronavirus infection, in all regions there is an “extremely serious” epidemic situation, said Mikhail Mishustin. The prime minister urged regional leaders to continue efforts to increase the pace of vaccination and testing, including during non-working days. In turn, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko indicated that 268 thousand people with a diagnosis of coronavirus were hospitalized in the country, 11% of them are in serious condition. At the same time, the chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova noted that only two subjects did not observe an increase in the incidence of COVID-19. In all regions, mandatory vaccination has been introduced for certain categories of citizens.

In all regions of Russia, there is an “extremely serious” situation with coronavirus infection. This was announced by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council under the Government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The incidence is very high. Unfortunately, now there are many patients in serious condition in hospitals. These are primarily those who did not get vaccinated on time. Doctors are fighting for their lives, ”Mishustin said.

Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister recalled, during a meeting held last week emphasized that the main thing is to maximize the protection of the life and health of citizens, as well as to minimize the consequences of COVID-19.

In this regard, the government has additionally allocated over 56 billion rubles to support the health care system – the funds will be used to provide medical care to patients with coronavirus. At the same time, the Russians will continue to receive treatment free of charge – under the compulsory medical insurance policy. More than 4 billion rubles are allocated for the purchase of special drugs for patients with COVID-19 who are in hospitals. Another 300 million rubles will be spent on measures for the state registration of drugs and medical devices.

In addition, Mikhail Mishustin noted the importance of further increasing the rate of vaccination against COVID-19, since otherwise it is impossible to cope with the spread of the infection.

“I ask the heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation to closely monitor that testing and vaccination continue in the upcoming non-working days, which were announced by the president. At the same time, the regions can introduce additional measures depending on the situation on their territory, as well as increase the number of non-working days. Many constituent entities of the Russian Federation have already made such a decision, ”stressed the head of the Cabinet.

In turn, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that at the moment 1.335 million patients with COVID-19 receive medical care, which is more than at the peak of last year. At the same time, 268 thousand people were hospitalized, 11% of them are in serious condition.

According to him, for more than a month in the Russian Federation there has been a “steady increase” in the incidence.

“Over the last week, we see that the rate of increase in the incidence rate has slightly decreased due to the restrictive measures already introduced in a number of constituent entities of the Russian Federation. If earlier we said that this figure of growth was somewhere up to 16% per week, then over the last week this growth was in the range of 10-10.5%, “- said the head of the Ministry of Health.

As noted by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, only in two constituent entities of the Russian Federation there is “no increase in the incidence rate” of coronavirus, while in 32 regions an excess of the average Russian incidence rate is recorded. In addition, there were no asymptomatic cases in 11 subjects, which may be indicative of poor coronavirus testing coverage.

“To date, the chief state sanitary doctors have adopted decrees on compulsory vaccination of certain categories of persons in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” added the country’s chief sanitary doctor.

Situation in Moscow

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the situation with COVID-19 in the Russian capital remains tense. Over the past week, the number of detected cases of coronavirus has increased by 14%, the number of hospitalizations – by 10%: “That is, it is obvious that the growth continues. Maybe not in such dynamics, but the growth is serious ”.

The mayor indicated that at the moment in Moscow, 12.5 thousand beds are filled with patients with COVID-19. At the same time, up to 90 thousand PCR tests are performed in the capital per day.

The rapid testing experiment also demonstrates high efficiency. In this regard, from October 29, the number of such points will be increased to 50: “We will deploy 20 centers in transport hubs and large MFCs”.

In addition, Sobyanin drew attention to the fact that the rate of vaccination in the capital has increased several times – four times from the minimum threshold, which was at the end of August. In addition, the volume of revaccination is increasing.

“This is a positive trend. We are increasing the capacity of vaccination points in order to minimize possible queues. With an increase in the number of applicants, the required number of vaccination points will be deployed so that everyone can be vaccinated under normal conditions, “said the mayor of Moscow.

According to the Moscow operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus, in Moscow the total number of detected cases reached 1,780,781 (6,074 in the last 24 hours), while 1,568,354 (3,924) recovered, 30,872 died (86). During the day, 1604 people were hospitalized, 701 patients are on mechanical ventilation.

At the same time, Elena Khavkina, deputy head of the Moscow Department of Health, speaking at a plenary meeting of the WHO Regions for Health network, indicated that by the end of this week, a peak in the incidence of COVID-19 is expected in Moscow.

“Moscow today, like the whole world, is experiencing a new, fourth wave. Unfortunately, we expect that by the end of this week, probably, we will have a fairly high peak in incidence, “RIA Novosti quotes her.