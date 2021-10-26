Coronavirus: Britain sets records for infectiousness, but looks forward to a normal Christmas; China restricts entry to Beijing

The UK is one of the first in the world in terms of the spread of Covid-19, but the authorities do not intend to introduce new restrictions yet, relying on the success of vaccinations. A new wave of the pandemic covers Eastern Europe, where the percentage of the vaccinated population is still small, and China bans residents of regions with cases of the disease from entering the capital.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of infections in the world over the past 28 days was about 12 million, while about 199 thousand people died as a result of Covid-19. Now the weekly infection rate is relatively low compared to the summer rates: last week 2.9 million people were infected, and in August, at the last peak of growth, the weekly number of infections was kept at 4.5 million.

However, in many countries of the world, the pandemic is entering a new wave, and the authorities of some states are taking restrictive measures. The virus is spreading especially actively in the countries of Eastern Europe, including Russia, and also in the UK.

Britain: record infection rate, but authorities promise a normal Christmas

At the end of Sunday, Britain recorded the world’s highest rates of spread of covid: 40-50 thousand new diagnoses have been recorded here in recent days. In second place in this indicator is Russia (about 38 thousand), in third place is Turkey (about 25 thousand) and Ukraine (more than 20 thousand sick every day). Johns Hopkins University also cites the number of cases in the countries of the world over the past 28 days: according to this indicator, the United States is in first place in the world (about 2.5 million new cases), the United Kingdom is second (1.1 million), and Turkey is third. (812 thousand), on the fourth – Russia (about 800 thousand).

