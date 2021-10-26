Coronavirus: Britain sets records for infectiousness, but looks forward to a normal Christmas; China restricts entry to Beijing

October 25, 2021

The UK is one of the first in the world in terms of the spread of Covid-19, but the authorities do not intend to introduce new restrictions yet, relying on the success of vaccinations. A new wave of the pandemic covers Eastern Europe, where the percentage of the vaccinated population is still small, and China bans residents of regions with cases of the disease from entering the capital.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of infections in the world over the past 28 days was about 12 million, while about 199 thousand people died as a result of Covid-19. Now the weekly infection rate is relatively low compared to the summer rates: last week 2.9 million people were infected, and in August, at the last peak of growth, the weekly number of infections was kept at 4.5 million.

However, in many countries of the world, the pandemic is entering a new wave, and the authorities of some states are taking restrictive measures. The virus is spreading especially actively in the countries of Eastern Europe, including Russia, and also in the UK.

Britain: record infection rate, but authorities promise a normal Christmas

At the end of Sunday, Britain recorded the world’s highest rates of spread of covid: 40-50 thousand new diagnoses have been recorded here in recent days. In second place in this indicator is Russia (about 38 thousand), in third place is Turkey (about 25 thousand) and Ukraine (more than 20 thousand sick every day). Johns Hopkins University also cites the number of cases in the countries of the world over the past 28 days: according to this indicator, the United States is in first place in the world (about 2.5 million new cases), the United Kingdom is second (1.1 million), and Turkey is third. (812 thousand), on the fourth – Russia (about 800 thousand).

According to the latest data from the Bureau of National Statistics, one in every 55 Britons is now infected with the coronavirus. Government adviser Professor Peter Openshaw on the BBC called this figure “astonishingly high” compared to other Western European countries.

However, mortality in Great Britain is much less than in Russia or Ukraine, where sad records are set not only in the number of cases, but also in the number of deaths. Experts attribute this to the successful vaccination of the population: about 67% of Britons were fully immunized.

But due to the high infection rate, many doctors suggest that the authorities start implementing the so-called “plan B”, that is, the obligatory wearing of masks in transport and closed public places, the use of covid passports and the work of office workers from home.

However, the authorities do not intend to return any restrictive measures yet. On Monday, Health Minister Sajid Javid pledged on the BBC that Brits would have a regular Christmas, but urged residents to behave responsibly and get vaccinated. Including London conducts re-vaccination of adolescents and the most vulnerable categories of the population (the latter are offered to do their third injection). At the same time, Openshaw calls on the government to take action and fears that otherwise Britain will face another Christmas in lockdown.

Experts are particularly concerned about the high workload of the National Health System: although the number of hospitalizations of patients with covid is relatively small now, during the pandemic, the number of those waiting for medical procedures not related to coronavirus has increased significantly. Now there are about 5.7 million Britons on the waiting list for hospitalization.

The government has already announced an additional £ 6bn investment in the health care system. Thanks to the investment, the government expects to increase the efficiency of the system by 30% by 2024.

Up to 25 thousand participants in the Glasgow climate conference

The largest climate conference COP26 under the auspices of the UN will begin in Glasgow in a week, in which 20-25 thousand people will take part. Scotland’s Health Minister Humza Yousaf admitted that such a gathering of people could lead to an increase in infection, but stressed that all safety measures will be observed during the event.

“There is not a single public health expert in the world who does not consider it a risk of tens of thousands of people in one city during a global pandemic,” Yousaf said. minimize it. “

The minister added that while Scotland does not plan to introduce additional restrictions and said that the conference will be held in compliance with social distancing.

The conference will discuss steps to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and tackle ocean pollution. Among others, it is actively supported by members of the British royal family.

Beijing is closed to visitors from cities with covid cases

The Chinese authorities have banned the entry to the capital of the country for visitors from cities where at least one case of infection has recently been recorded. Beijing residents are also not advised to leave the city without good reason.

Last week, the Beijing Marathon was postponed indefinitely, in which about 30 thousand runners were supposed to take part.

So far, the number of new cases of coronavirus in China is very small: on Sunday, only about 40 cases were registered here, and over the entire past week, according to official data, 133 people from 11 provinces fell ill. However, all of these cases are associated with the more infectious Delta strain. Quarantines have been introduced in several northern parts of China, affecting tens of thousands of people.

In February, Beijing is preparing to host the Winter Olympics, and the authorities intend to strictly suppress any hints of an increase in infection. The organizers, at least for now, plan to admit local spectators to the games.

China adheres to a policy of “zero tolerance” to covid, that is, the authorities are trying to eradicate the virus completely. At the same time, the authorities of many other countries, including Western ones, approach the fight against the pandemic differently and are trying to create conditions under which society finds ways to live with Covid-19.

