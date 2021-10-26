Crypto investor demanded $ 140 million compensation from Binance exchange :: RBC.Crypto

The plaintiff accused the trading platform of unfairly liquidating his position in November 2020

A crypto investor from Europe demanded that the Binance exchange compensate for losses in the amount of more than $ 140 million, according to The Block, citing its own source. The investor claims that the trading platform unfairly liquidated his position in November 2020, the source said.

The litigation was initiated in Switzerland under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) after months of negotiations. The ICC rules are used to settle international trade and investment disputes.

The lawsuit is addressed to more than 45 entities around the world associated with Binance, as the crypto exchange does not disclose the location of its headquarters.

