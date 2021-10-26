Digest: Erdogan changed his mind about sending ambassadors; only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the United States

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Photo author, Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the diplomatic crisis with the possible expulsion of 10 ambassadors of Western countries was resolved after the embassies’ statements about non-interference in Turkish affairs.

Last Saturday, Erdogan announced that he had ordered the country’s Foreign Ministry to declare persona non grata the ambassadors of Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States, who had earlier called on Turkey to release human rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala …

On Monday, the embassies of the United States and other countries said they are committed to Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Non-Interference in the Internal Affairs of Other Countries. After that, the Turkish president said that the ambassadors “will henceforth be more attentive and more careful in their statements about Turkey.”

“The statements of the group of ambassadors were directed directly against our country and our sovereignty. No one can stay in Turkey if he does not respect our country,” Erdogan said.

