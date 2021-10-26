Digest: Erdogan changed his mind about sending ambassadors; only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the United States

2 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the diplomatic crisis with the possible expulsion of 10 ambassadors of Western countries was resolved after the embassies’ statements about non-interference in Turkish affairs.

Last Saturday, Erdogan announced that he had ordered the country’s Foreign Ministry to declare persona non grata the ambassadors of Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States, who had earlier called on Turkey to release human rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala …

On Monday, the embassies of the United States and other countries said they are committed to Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Non-Interference in the Internal Affairs of Other Countries. After that, the Turkish president said that the ambassadors “will henceforth be more attentive and more careful in their statements about Turkey.”

“The statements of the group of ambassadors were directed directly against our country and our sovereignty. No one can stay in Turkey if he does not respect our country,” Erdogan said.

Osman Kavala, 64, is a Turkish businessman, philanthropist and human rights activist. Authorities accuse him of involvement in the 2016 coup attempt.

In February 2020, Kavala was acquitted by the court in the 2013 protests case, but was never released.

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal will announce the decision in the case of Scythian gold – a collection of exhibits from Crimean museums, located outside the peninsula at the time of its annexation by Russia.

In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the collection should be returned to Kiev. But the Crimean museums did not agree with this decision.

The estimated value of all exhibits is about a million euros.

The White House has clarified the new rules for foreigners entering the country ahead of the lifting of restrictions on flights on November 8. They have been in effect since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Dozens of countries are currently banned from flying to the United States, including the UK, most of Europe, China and India. At the same time, it is now possible to enter the United States from Russia.

In accordance with the new plan of the American authorities, all travelers arriving in the country (with rare exceptions) must be vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the American regulator or the World Health Organization.

The entry into the country of unvaccinated travelers is suspended.

The proclamation, signed the day before by President Joe Biden, says airlines will be required to check the vaccination status of passengers when boarding flights to the United States.

At the same time, the State Department clarified that the requirement to take a test for Covid-19 before entering the United States will remain for everyone, including citizens of the country and holders of green cards.

The Japanese princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, and her former classmate Kei Komuro officially registered their marriage on Tuesday morning.

The wedding took place without lavish ceremony. In the morning, the princess left the royal residence, where her parents and sister accompanied her.

In the house book of the imperial palace, an entry will be made that the princess Mako, who has now become Mako Komuro, is officially leaving the imperial family. The couple is going to live in the United States.

Princess Mako and her fiancé announced their engagement four years ago, and the Japanese initially welcomed the impending marriage. However, after the tabloids reported a financial scandal involving Komuro’s mother, the wedding was postponed.

In recent years, Japanese society has been ambivalent about this marriage, and the wedding was accompanied by street protests, the participants of which held up posters reading “No Komuro” and “Do not desecrate the imperial family.”

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said there is a planned campaign against the social network.

“Conscientious criticism helps us get better. But I believe we are seeing a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture,” Zuckerberg said at a meeting with investors.

On Monday, some of the world’s media began publishing the materials of the investigation by The Facebook Papers, based on the testimony of a former employee of the company, Frances Haugen.

The day before, it became known that Facebook’s net profit for the nine months of 2021 increased 1.6 times and amounted to $ 29 billion.

According to the company’s report, advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $ 28.2 billion, an increase of 33% over the same period last year.

The number of daily active users of the social network in September 2021 increased by 6% in annual terms and amounted to 1.93 billion people. The average monthly active users also grew 6% to 2.9 billion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Uruguayan singer and actress Natalia Oreiro and her son.

“Adopt the following persons into the citizenship of the Russian Federation […] Oreiro Iglesias Natalia Marisa, born on May 19, 1977 in Uruguay, with her son Molio Oreiro, Merlin Atahualpa, born on January 26, 2012 in Argentina, “the decree says.

In an interview with Russian media, Oreiro previously admitted that she does not plan to live in Russia, but wants to obtain citizenship as a gratitude for the love of Russians.

The actress already has Uruguayan and Spanish citizenship.

The Times analyzes the relationship of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon with the Taliban government (a recognized terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Afghanistan.

Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled the country for almost 30 years, is used to absolute obedience in his country, the newspaper writes. His rise to power was accompanied by a civil war, which killed about 150 thousand people. About a million people left the country, many fled to neighboring Afghanistan. After 30 years, Afghans are fleeing the Taliban in the opposite direction.

Rahmon said he did not recognize the Taliban government because they did not fulfill their promise to create an inclusive government that would reflect the ethnic composition of Afghanistan.

Tajiks, including those who fled there in the 90s, make up about a quarter of the entire Afghan population. But at the same time, only two representatives of Tajik nationality entered the Taliban parliament, which consists of 33 men.

As the Times writes, Rakhmon is worried about such a blatant disregard for his interests on the part of his neighbor. The Taliban, in turn, warned Tajikistan about the inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

The third party in these relations is Russia, which, on the one hand, hosts a Taliban delegation in the Kremlin, and on the other, conducts joint military exercises with Tajikistan on the Afghan border to counter terrorism.

Cooperation with Russia is important for Rakhmon, the newspaper notes, – before the pandemic, about 1.3 million Tajiks (about 15% of the population) worked in Moscow and other Russian cities and sent home about 2 billion euros a year, which corresponds to one third of the country’s GDP.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper quotes scientists as saying that due to climate change, birds that live in Europe will no longer fly south to winter, which will lead to changes in the ecosystems of Europe and Africa.

Researchers from the University of Durham have found that in recent years, some species of migratory birds from the Sahara have spent more time in their European breeding grounds and less time in Africa.

Usually, most birds fly south from the northern countries, fleeing the harsh winters. In temperate regions, about half of the bird species migrate, including cuckoos, swifts and other insectivores that struggle to find food when it gets cold.

In total, about 4 thousand bird species are regular migrants, which is about 40% of the total number of birds in the world.

But due to global warming, birds have changed their behavior. Analysis showed that migratory birds from the Sahara now spend 50-60 days less per year in their non-breeding areas in Africa.

Such changes in migratory habits can lead to increased competition for food and resources for native bird species, which usually do not migrate south.

In addition, reduced time spent in traditional migration sites in sub-Saharan Africa could have implications for the local ecosystem.

