director injured by Baldwin could be held responsible for shooting on set – InoTV

An accident on the set of Rust could lead to lawsuits against several people working on the film, including actor Alec Baldwin and his injured director Joel Sousa. This opinion was expressed in an interview with CNBC by lawyer Jeff Korek. According to the lawyer, Souza may be prosecuted as “the captain of the ship.”

With us now is Jeff Korek, a trial attorney specializing in personal injury cases. Thanks, Jeff. You have represented the interests of the parties in the proceedings concerning accidents on the set. What development do you see for Alec Baldwin and others in this case?

JEFF COREK, attorney: First of all, Shep, I want to thank you for inviting me today. I also want to express my condolences to the family of Galina Hutchins, her husband and nine-year-old son. This is a tragedy. And it is all the more tragic that this could have been avoided.

I will answer your question. In my opinion, the lawsuits … the civil suits are already looming. Five or six individuals and legal entities will be sued. First … Again, with all the sympathy for the director Joel Souza, he may well be declared, let’s say, the captain of the ship, he is also the director.

Also, of course, 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Working as a gunsmith on set was relatively new to her. Definitely, David Halls, whom you already mentioned, is the assistant director who caused the dissatisfaction of the other members of the team.

Alec Baldwin – as an actor, and maybe, according to reports, also as a co-producer of the film. And, of course, the company Rust Movie Productions The LLC as a whole will be held responsible for the screening of the film.

Is Baldwin’s position more dangerous because he is not only an actor, but also a producer? Or not?

JEFF KOREC: I think the role of Baldwin … Look, let’s not mix up criminal and civil proceedings. As for the criminal aspect … The worst thing a prosecutor can do is try to convert a civil case into a criminal one.

As for his role as a producer, of course, this management decides who to hire. Was it negligent to hire David Halls? Perhaps he shouldn’t have been hired to work on this film, given his past behavior? Here we need legal expertise that will give answers.

Thanks, Jeff Korek.

