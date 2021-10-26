Dogecoin (DOGE) Ranked # 1 on Google Searches in the US | Blockchain24

Dogecoin is the most popular cryptocurrency in the US based on the average number of searches per month.

Bacancy Technology recently published its research on Google cryptocurrency search data.

This contradicts the story that Dogecoin is losing popularity with investors, as evidenced by the stagnant price dynamics of $ DOGE in recent times, and the rival Shiba Inu meme token is gaining traction in the market cap rankings.

Dogecoin is the most popular cryptocurrency on Google

Good results over the weekend showed + 60% gain for Shiba inu at the peak. However, the profit taking on Sunday caused SHIB to give up most of that profit to close yesterday with a long upper wick.

However, an increase of 19% today suggests that buyers are still interested in Shiba inu…

In contrast, Dogecoin is relatively flat and has been holding since September. DOGE has gained 9% since the weekend, closing above the $ 0.26 resistance on Sunday for the first time in seven weeks.

The $ 0.26 level has proven to be a tricky area to break as it has bounced at this level several times since September 8th.

Despite the fact that the price of $ DOGE has been low lately, research by Bacancy Technology shows that Dogecoin is the most popular cryptocurrency in the United States, as determined by Google searches.

On average, Dogecoin performs 7,000,000 searches per month. Bitcoin is next in popularity with 4,700,000 searches per month. Ethereum ranks third with 1,800,000 searches per month.

Somewhat surprisingly, given its relatively recent launch (August 1, 2020), Shiba Inu is ranked fourth with an average of 870,000 searches per month.

Full results of the average monthly search on Google:

Dogecoin 7,000,000

Bitcoin 4,700,000

Ethereum 1,800,000

Shiba Inu 870,000

Cardano 704,000

Litecoin 339,000

Avalanche 297,000

Polygon 221,000

Cosmos 214,000

Uniswap 194,000

Commenting on the findings, Bacancy Technology attributed Dogecoin’s popularity to the endorsement of senior figures, including Snoop Dogg and Mark Cuban. The firm has also seen a rise in the number of trading apps like RobinHood that have low barriers to entry and cater to users who are not necessarily trading professionals.

Who is Bacancy Technology?

Bacancy Technology is a privately held software development company based in Gujarat, India with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, UAE and Sweden.

The firm creates and delivers customized full stack solutions to enable businesses to transform their digital operations.