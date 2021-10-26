Dorsey, Wood & Musk on Hyperinflation By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – After stating that “hyperinflation will change everything, and it is already happening,” Katie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, shared her thoughts on the matter, writes CNBC.

According to Wood’s estimates, the hypothesis of a decrease in inflation will begin to materialize after the holidays. She expects deflation amid falling commodity prices and the collapse of companies lagging behind innovation, companies stockpiling, and new trends taking off.

Wood admitted her own mistake when she believed that along with the stimulus (quantitative easing) of the Fed in 2008-09, inflation would skyrocket, since the opposite took place – the rate of turnover of money dropped over the year, which “deprived inflation of its sharpness.”

“We now believe that three sources of deflation will overcome supply chain inflation that is wreaking havoc on the global economy. Two such sources are long-term, and one is cyclical. Technological innovation is deflationary and the most powerful source, ”Wood wrote on her Twitter account.

According to the investor, companies that have not invested enough in the future will also become a deflationary force in the economy within the framework of the so-called “creative destruction”.

After the collapse of the technology and telecommunications sector and the global financial crisis of 2008-09. many companies followed the lead of shareholders who wanted immediate dividends, using their balance sheets to pay dividends and buy back shares, while under-investing in innovation. In the future, they will probably be forced to service their debts by selling increasingly outdated goods at discounts, and that is deflation. Such companies Wood called “value traps”, noting that they put the main averages of the stock market in jeopardy.

Wood also named the last factor leading to deflation – the accumulation of stocks of goods in companies due to the pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Many companies have been placing surplus orders for goods that will soon shift to the service sector as the economy recovers. Bearing in mind that the consumption of goods has increased dramatically during the pandemic, they struggle to catch up by purchasing in double or triple orders in excess of needs, but the resulting oversupply will lead to lower prices. This can be seen in the fall in prices for some commodities in the United States, such as lumber and, which have already fallen in price by 50%.

However, Katie Wood’s tweet about inflation slowing down in the near term – by the holidays – continued: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ :), tweeted: “I don’t know what about the long-term, but in the short-term we are seeing strong inflationary pressure ”.

Recall that the idea of ​​the nature of inflation in the near future was first expressed the other day on Twitter by Jack Dorsey, warning of impending hyperinflation, which “will change everything.” However, few experts agreed with him. Thus, economist Steve Hanke, a well-known cryptocurrency skeptic, pointed out the fact that no country in the world, including Venezuela, is currently experiencing hyperinflation.

