https://ria.ru/20211026/gazoprovod-1756247570.html

DPR announced damage to the mine’s gas pipeline due to shelling by security forces

DPR announced damage to the mine’s gas pipeline due to shelling by security forces – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

DPR announced damage to the mine’s gas pipeline due to shelling by security forces

The gas pipeline of the Zasyadko mine in Donetsk was interrupted as a result of shelling from the Ukrainian security forces, the press service of the Ministry of Coal and Energy told RIA Novosti on Tuesday, 10/26/2021

2021-10-26T09: 46

2021-10-26T09: 46

2021-10-26T09: 46

in the world

Ukraine

Donetsk (Donetsk region)

Donetsk People’s Republic

the situation in the DPR and LPR

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/12/1755060380_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_863190535620eec913fdcd051d215403.jpg

DONETSK, 26 October – RIA Novosti. The gas pipeline of the Zasyadko mine in Donetsk was interrupted as a result of shelling from the Ukrainian security forces, the press service of the ministry of coal and energy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said on Tuesday. “Armed formations of Ukraine interrupted the gas pipeline of the Zasyadko mine. coincides with Moscow time), fortunately, there were no arrivals directly on the territory of the industrial site, but the outgoing degassing station was seriously damaged, the pressure in the unique cogeneration gas station of the mine dropped, “the press service of the DPR coal miner said. This did not affect the mine, experts have already begun to repair the damage. Mincoal reminded that in September the territory of the mine was subjected to shelling several times by the Ukrainian security forces. The Zasyadko mine, one of the largest coal mining enterprises in Ukraine, was commissioned in 1958. Since the beginning of the conflict in Donbass, due to shelling at the mine, power outages have occurred regularly, as a result of which the evacuation of miners has been carried out.

https://ria.ru/20211025/ukraina-1756129312.html

https://ria.ru/20211021/donbass-1755552528.html

Ukraine

Donetsk (Donetsk region)

Donetsk People’s Republic

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/12/1755060380_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50c5549ed02c147690620fc4d80ae322.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Donetsk (Donetsk region), Donetsk People’s Republic, the situation in the DPR and LPR