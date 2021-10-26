https://ria.ru/20211026/gazoprovod-1756247570.html
DPR announced damage to the mine’s gas pipeline due to shelling by security forces
DONETSK, 26 October – RIA Novosti. The gas pipeline of the Zasyadko mine in Donetsk was interrupted as a result of shelling from the Ukrainian security forces, the press service of the ministry of coal and energy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said on Tuesday. “Armed formations of Ukraine interrupted the gas pipeline of the Zasyadko mine. coincides with Moscow time), fortunately, there were no arrivals directly on the territory of the industrial site, but the outgoing degassing station was seriously damaged, the pressure in the unique cogeneration gas station of the mine dropped, “the press service of the DPR coal miner said. This did not affect the mine, experts have already begun to repair the damage. Mincoal reminded that in September the territory of the mine was subjected to shelling several times by the Ukrainian security forces. The Zasyadko mine, one of the largest coal mining enterprises in Ukraine, was commissioned in 1958. Since the beginning of the conflict in Donbass, due to shelling at the mine, power outages have occurred regularly, as a result of which the evacuation of miners has been carried out.
