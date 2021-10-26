Due to the search for Svetlichnaya, LizaAlert volunteers did not manage to save a man in the forest

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-26/iz_za_poiskov_svetlichnoy_volontery_lizyalert_ne_uspeli_spasti_cheloveka_v_lesu https://www.znak.com/2021-10-26/iz_za_poiskov_svetlichnoy_volontery_lizyalert_ne_uspeli_spasti_cheloveka_v_lesu 2021.10.26

The chairman of the LisaAlert search and rescue squad, Grigory Sergeev, complained that due to the resonance, the search for the allegedly disappeared actress Svetlana Svetlichnaya had to throw large resources of volunteers, and the work was complicated by attention from the UK and the media. Because of this, they did not manage to save the missing person in the Moscow region.

from the site of Svetlana Svetlichnaya

“Any resonance is a test for the detachment, it is a search under close scrutiny,” Sergeev noted, since the head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, investigators, the media, onlookers and just passers-by are involved in the case. As a result, all this complicates the work of the detachment.

“If an ordinary person disappears, all this is not and will not be. But we will, and we will try very hard to be in time. Of course, if our resources are not spent on resonance, “said Sergeev

He emphasized that on a weekday night, two headquarters were working on the search for Svetlichnaya, three trained search organizers, the chairman of the detachment as a coordinator, two information coordinators, and a group of specialists who called medical institutions.

“MK”: Svetlana Svetlichnaya was found on the set of the show

“42 people performed tasks on the ground, walked more than 30 km on tasks, in total, more than 20 such tasks were completed, 2,150 orientations were pasted.

And you know what? We didn’t make it to the common man. Into the forest in Lyubertsy. He died, ”said Sergeev.

“I ask Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin to think about how to take personal control of the search for all people over 60 in the Russian Federation. So that not only volunteers are really looking for them. As for the search for a celebrity, since it is under the personal control of the head of the IC, it will definitely not be difficult for investigators to find out all the circumstances of the loss and give them an appropriate assessment. This is necessary, first of all, so that the entire serious state machine and volunteers do not become participants in talk shows, ”Sergeev said.