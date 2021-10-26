Ease of Transfer: Banks Launch Transfers Abroad by Phone Number | Articles

Banks facilitate money transfers to CIS countries. In October, the function of transferring funds by phone number abroad was introduced at Tinkoff , learned Izvestia. Unistream, MKB and DOM.RF are ready to launch it in 2022 , their representatives said. Now this option is available only to Sberbank clients. The Central Bank recalled that they are developing their own similar service based on the Fast Payment System (FPS) … Millions of labor migrants transfer money from Russia, and the volume of the market is estimated at billions of dollars, experts estimated for Izvestia.

Expanding networks

At the end of October, Tinkoff notified its customers about the introduction of money transfers abroad by phone number … As Izvestia was told in the bank’s customer support service, such transfers can be made only in rubles. The limit for one operation is not more than 150 thousand rubles, and a month – not more than 1.5 million …

Tinkoff began to actively develop its own platform for transfers abroad by phone number in February 2021: today the clients it is possible to transfer money to individual banks in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan , Mikhail Shashilov, head of the bank’s cross-border transfers, told Izvestia. He said that back transfers from these countries to Russia will be possible by the end of the year … During 2022, the lending institution plans to scale the service to other CIS countries and expand to other regions of the near and far abroad. Foreign transfers are included in the limits of free transfers, exceeding which the commission will be 1% of the transaction amount, Mikhail Shashilov specified.

Two more large banks are preparing to launch similar functionality: MKB and DOM.RF , their representatives told Izvestia. According to Vladislav Ermakov, head of the department for the development of remote services at MKB, the implementation of transfers by phone number abroad is planned for next year. DOM.RF is considering the introduction of this service in 2022, said Evgeny Shitikov, director of the organization’s retail products. According to the bank’s research, the demand for the service will be niche and more relevant for premium and private clients, he added.

The function of transferring money abroad by phone number among domestic credit organizations was previously available only for Sber clients … The press service of the bank “Izvestia” was told that the transfers are now being carried out to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The cost of a transfer for all users of the bank’s mobile application is 1% of the transfer amount, at least 30 rubles, and a maximum of 1 thousand …

Photo: Izvestia / Konstantin Kokoshkin

– This method of transfer is becoming as popular with clients as transfers to a phone number in Russia. Because it does not require any complicated details and funds are credited instantly. The greatest demand for such a service is among labor migrants who send remittances to their families at home. Basically – to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, – said the credit organization.

Unistream plans to introduce a function that allows you to transfer funds by phone number at the beginning of 2022 , said the vice-president of the company Grigory Volis. According to him, this will make the already in-demand service even more convenient for users and will facilitate the flow of the volume of transfers to the mobile channel.

Currently, active work is underway on the launch of cross-border transfers in the SBP, the Central Bank told Izvestia: in addition to the technological implementation, corresponding changes have been developed to the rules of the payment system of the Bank of Russia , according to which this service can be implemented both in interaction with similar foreign systems, and through cooperation with individual foreign banks. Work is being carried out, in particular, with Belarusian partners, the regulator specified.

VTB and Gazprombank reported that their clients are still only able to make transfers abroad using card details. V VTB support the initiative of the Central Bank and NSPK to expand the functionality of the SBP … They added that they are already working on the implementation of such transfers abroad in order to connect to the service as soon as an appropriate decision is made. Gazprombank is ready to consider transfers outside the Russian Federation by phone number if SBP launches … The organization stressed that they are now preparing a special proposal for the citizens of Uzbekistan.

Who is in the black

Cross-border bank transfers are mainly used to transfer money abroad to relatives : after the collapse of the USSR, in many large families, native people live on opposite sides of the border, noted Veniamin Kaganov, general director of the Association for the Development of Financial Literacy. According to him, if the functionality is implemented through the SBP, then it will be simple and safe – just like the transfers currently working within the country.

Transfers abroad are made mainly by labor migrants, of whom there are millions in Russia – they will become the main target audience of the service, Ksenia Artemyeva, COO of the Fast River fintech platform, expects. She recalled that now, when transfers go through banks and payment systems, money can take up to three days in transit and in almost any case is subject to a commission.

Photo: Izvestia / Mikhail Tereshchenko

Western Union knows that some of the company’s partners are already offering transfers to other countries by phone number, the financial organization told Izvestia. They added that they see in this trend only advantages for the development of the market, since such a service is very convenient for customers … Representatives of other money transfer systems did not promptly respond to inquiries.

Any innovation implies the possibility of using it not only for the benefit of society, but also for harm, fears the leading lawyer of the United Legal Center “Parthenon” Pavel Utkin. Transfers by phone number can simplify the withdrawal of money abroad … However, now cases with fraudulent transfers using this identifier are extremely rare, the lawyer noted: it is easy to find out the fraudster and his location by the mobile number …

According to the current statistics of the Central Bank, which Izvestia got acquainted with, in August 2021 alone, the volume of transfers of individuals from Russia abroad amounted to $ 893 million. Since the beginning of the year, this figure amounted to $ 5.45 billion. months) accounts for transfers to the CIS countries.