Electric car became a bestseller in Europe for the first time – Gazeta.Ru

The Tesla Model 3 electric car has become the best-selling car in the European market. This is the first time that an electric vehicle has become a market leader, and the first time a vehicle made outside of Europe has taken the top spot. About it announced research company Jato Dynamics.

In September, 24.6 thousand Tesla Model 3 electric cars were sold in Europe (+ 58% compared to September 2020). The second place was taken by Renault Clio (18.2 thousand units; -23%), the third position went to Dacia Sandero (18 thousand units; -9%). The top five was closed by Volkswagen Golf (17.5 thousand units; -39%) and Fiat 500 (16.3 thousand units; -3%).

Opel / Vauxhall Corsa (15.5 thousand units, -41%), Peugeot 2008 (14.9 thousand units, -16%) and Hyundai Tucson (14 thousand units, + 40%). The top ten was supplemented by Peugeot 208 (13.9 thousand units, -31%) and Renault Captur (13.7 thousand units, -36%).

Among electric cars in Europe, in addition to the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.3, Renault Zoe and Skoda Enyaq are very popular. The five best-selling hybrid cars include the Ford Kuga, BMW Series 3, Peugeot 3008, BMW X5 and Hyundai Tucson.