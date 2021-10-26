Elon Musk’s company will build a network of tunnels near Las Vegas

Boring Company Receives Local Authorization To Build Large Expressway Network Near Las Vegas

What’s happening

One of Elon Musk’s startups, Boring Company, has received approval from local authorities to build a network of high-speed road tunnels near Las Vegas.

The system, dubbed the Vegas Loop, will connect underground highways to places such as the Las Vegas Strip casino, the city’s new football stadium, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and the. Pata McCarran.

Earlier in 2021, Boring Company commissioned two test tunnels under the exhibition center, each about 1.2 km long.

The tunnel system will stretch for 46.6 km, 51 stations will be available to passengers. The capacity of the new project will be 57 thousand people per hour.

According to preliminary estimates, the journey from the airport to the exhibition center will take 5 minutes and will cost $ 10, while a four-minute ride from the exhibition center to the football stadium will cost only $ 6.

The system is planned to be built in three years: the first 10 stations will be built in the first 6 months, and then the rate of construction will be 15–20 stations per year.

It’s worth noting that Boring Company will pay for the construction of the main Vegas Loop tunnels, but the startup plans to raise funding from interested parties such as casinos, hotels and other local businesses as well.

What does it mean

Why are underground tunnels the transportation system of the future? Firstly, they will solve the problem of traffic jams, which is so familiar to residents of large cities. Tunnel networks provide cost-effective, high-capacity transportation. Secondly, the deployment of transport systems underground helps to preserve the architectural heritage of cities, because highways and highways take up valuable space on the ground. In addition, the operation of the tunnels does not depend on weather conditions, and their construction is silent and imperceptible, that is, it does not create inconvenience for people. Finally, such networks have unlimited potential, since as many levels of tunnels can be built as needed to meet the needs of the city.

However, tunneling is usually an expensive undertaking. However, the Boring Company project is estimated at $ 10 million per mile (1.6 km), while the average market price ranges from $ 100 million to $ 1 billion.