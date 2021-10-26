Elon Musk’s fortune exceeded $ 250 billion

https://ria.ru/20211025/tekhnologii-1756179273.html

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s fortune surpassed the $ 250 billion mark amid strong growth in the electric car maker’s stock, according to trading data and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI), calculated by Bloomberg. According to the index, Musk’s fortune increased by $ 3.9 billion over the past day and amounted to 252 billion. The head of Tesla remains at the top of the list of the richest people according to Bloomberg data. In second place is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is $ 193 billion. Tesla rose 1.75% on Friday to a record $ 909.68. On Monday, the company’s shares continued to rise in price – as of 17.20 Moscow time, their value increased by 5.64%, to $ 960.59 per security. Thus, the capitalization of Tesla exceeded $ 900 billion. Previously, the company reported a record quarterly profit. Last quarter, Tesla’s net profit grew 4.9 times on an annualized basis, to $ 1.62 billion, and revenue – 1.6 times, to 13.76 billion. Then the international rating agency S & amp; P Global Ratings raised Tesla issuer credit rating to BB + from BB with a positive outlook. Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. In addition to electric vehicles, the company manufactures batteries and electric motors using its own technology and sells them to other car companies such as Toyota and Daimler.

