Erdogan changed his mind about expelling ten ambassadors after their new statement :: Politics :: RBC

In response to a new message from ambassadors, Erdogan said they “learned their lesson.” “We believe that these ambassadors, who have fulfilled their obligations under Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, will now be more careful in their statements,” the president said (quoted by Daily Sabah).

In his opinion, this shows that the heads of diplomatic missions “took a step back from slandering our country.” The president added that anyone who “does not respect Turkey’s independence” cannot stay in the country.

“The Turkish judicial system does not accept orders from anyone. It was my duty as the head of state to give an appropriate response to this disrespect towards our judges, ”Erdogan continued.

State Department demanded explanations from Turkey due to expulsion of diplomats



The scandal erupted after the ambassadors of ten countries issued an appeal to the Turkish authorities on Monday, October 18. They demanded the immediate release of businessman and activist Osman Kavala, who has been in prison since 2017. He was charged with protests against the reconstruction of Gezi Park in 2013 and an attempted coup in 2016. During the trial, some charges were dropped from Kavala, others were brought against him, but the court never made any decision on his case.

“Continued delays in the judicial process, including by merging various cases and creating new ones following the previous acquittal, cast a shadow on respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency of the Turkish judiciary,” the ambassadors said.

After that, Erdogan instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare diplomats persona non grata “as soon as possible.” The president said that the ambassadors must “either understand Turkey or leave the country.”

The US State Department then demanded an explanation from Ankara.