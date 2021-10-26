EU is unable to end the “blackmail” of Belarus due to support from Moscow – InoTV

Belarus is not the only country that “is trying to blackmail” and “uses migrants to defend their interests,” said migration expert Bit Staufferr in an interview with ZDF. According to him, poorer countries realize that Europe is “afraid of large flows of migrants and refugees” and are trying to earn extra money on this. Stauffer is convinced that in order to stop “blackmail” from other countries, the EU must exert serious pressure on these states, but in the case of Belarus, which has a neighbor like Russia, this is almost impossible.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko “Uses migrants to defend their interests”, writes ZDF. According to Beat Staufferr, a migration expert and author of Maghreb, Migration and the Mediterranean. The flow of refugees as a fateful issue for Europe and North Africa ”, the European Union succumbs “His blackmail” as a result “Asymmetry”. Thus, according to him, Europe still largely complies with its international legal obligations, and “Countries like Belarus don’t give a damn about it“. Only because of this “blackmail” available. He is convinced that Belarus “Not the only country trying to take advantage of this.”

As Stauffer notes, many poor countries, such as Morocco, from where more than 10,000 migrants arrived in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in May, consider it quite “legitimate»Send your citizens abroad. They cannot offer these people jobs and decent living conditions. This is often combined with transit migration, which these countries cannot cope with.

The agreement between the EU and Turkey on refugees, concluded in 2016, in a sense gave an impetus to the development of transit migration, Stauffer said. Obviously, poorer countries noticed that Europe “afraid of large flows of migrants and refugees ”. And what can you earn on this. Some of these countries are very poor, difficult and in need of support. And this is one of the few leverage they have.

However, in Western Europe, according to Stauffer, this topic is actually taboo, because politicians do not want to admit that for those countries that send migrants, migration has completely different aspects. This may not fit into their picture of the world, in which migrants are bound to suffer and need help.

Often we are talking about the so-called mixed migration, the expert says. Mixed streams arise for a variety of reasons. For example, some of the people do indeed come from the war zones, need help and therefore are refugees. The other part is people, mostly young people, who are looking for a better life. As a result, these groups and the motives of these people mix, and this “Must be noted.” To the south and east of the Mediterranean, there are millions of people who do not live in war zones, but their living conditions are so poor that many are eager to emigrate.

Lukashenka and others are now using this, although there is a fundamental difference between Belarus and Turkey, the expert said. In 2015 – 2016, Turkey hosted about 3 million refugees and made a significant contribution to solving this problem. In the case of Belarus, on the contrary, “Staging – deliberate use of the arrived refugees to put pressure on Europe ”.

In order to stop this, the European Union must exert serious pressure on the states that “Are trying to blackmail“. “However, when a state has a neighbor like Russia who supports it in this endeavor, it is almost impossible, – convinced Stauffer. – The EU appears to have no choice but to ensure border security in the short term, suspend asylum procedures and separately address humanitarian emergencies at the border. In other words: to help people who find themselves in a difficult situation, but not to let them in again. “

And in the long term, Europe needs to help the countries south and east of the Mediterranean Sea and along the eastern border: on the one hand, control transmigration in these countries and to some extent prevent it. On the other hand, Europe – especially in the Maghreb countries – should help with large infrastructure and industrial projects and vocational training programs that would open up prospects for young people in their own countries and thus reduce the migration burden. So far, too little has been done to do this, sums up migration expert Bit Stauffer in an interview with ZDF.