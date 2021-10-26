EU will help Ukraine in the transition to a digital economy – Tatarstan in Russian

The European Union intends to allocate more than € 2.5 million for a project to assist Ukraine in the transition to a digital economy. This is stated in the document read by RT.

As specified, the contractors involved in the initiative will assist the beneficiaries – the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the National Commission that carries out state regulation in the field of communications and informatization of the country.

“In particular, this task … will allow to provide support to beneficiaries in improving their competencies in drawing up, adopting and implementing policies in the field of the digital economy, and will also contribute to increasing and strengthening the capacity of state bodies as leaders in the development of the digital economy of Ukraine,” document.

The German company Detecon International GmbH, which specializes in management and technology consulting, was invited to participate in the project as a contractor.

The amount that the EU is ready to allocate for the implementation of the initiative is € 2.52 million.

Thus, the text says, the European side will help Kiev fulfill its obligations in the field of the digital economy, adopted in accordance with the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

Earlier it was reported about the plans of the European Commission to allocate € 4 million for the implementation of a project for the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.