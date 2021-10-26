even Chinese cars will fall under it :: Autonews

The rise in prices for cars in Russia does not intend to stop. Manufacturers rewrite price lists almost every month, and dealers refuse to sell cars without installing their own additional equipment with huge markups. As a result, as early as next year, a number of mass-market models may be included in the list of luxury cars subject to higher rates of transport tax (the so-called “luxury tax”).

These cars include models, the cost of which crosses the line of three million rubles. If the authorities do not raise this bar, the list of luxury cars (to be published by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in March 2022) will even include Chinese models, the traditional advantage of which has always been a relatively moderate price tag. For example, among them:

Haval H9 (all configurations except Comfort)

Haval H9 for Russia is produced at an enterprise in the Tula region. The SUV is available with a 2.0-liter petrol engine producing 218 hp, as well as a 190-horsepower diesel unit of the same displacement. Both motors operate with an 8-band “automatic”. The average Elite grade will cost customers RUB 3,039,000. minimum. Those wishing to purchase the top version of Primium will have to pay 3,239,000 rubles.

GAC GN8 (All configurations except Luxe)

The seven-seater minivan GAC GN8 also crossed the bar of 3 million rubles (except for the basic version). So, a car in the Prestige and Premium trim levels will cost at least 3,099,000 and 3,499,000 rubles. respectively. A car with a three-row saloon has a seating formula of 2 + 2 + 3 with two separate “captain’s” seats in the center row. GAC GN8 received an uncontested two-liter turbo engine with a capacity of 190 liters. with. and 300 Nm of torque. The engine works in conjunction with a six-speed automatic.

How transport tax is calculated

The formula for calculating the transport tax has not changed since 2003: the amount of horsepower of the car is multiplied by the tax rate set by each region. However, for luxury cars, this amount is multiplied by one more item – the so-called luxury ratio. Accordingly, the more expensive the car, the higher the coefficient.

For cars, the cost of 3 to 5 million rubles, the standard transport tax is multiplied by 1.1. Everything that is more expensive than 5 million, but less than 10 million rubles, is multiplied by 2. And the most expensive luxury tax rate applies to cars with a price tag of more than 10 million rubles – they have a coefficient of 3.

Autonews.ru can now be read on Telegram.