Everlasting 2021 Marvel: Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek at the premiere, photos | Vogue Ukraine

The highly anticipated Los Angeles premiere of The Eternals, the new potential hit of the Marvel Universe, starring Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Their children came to support the actresses at such an important event for them.

So, together with Angelina Jolie, five children took to the red carpet – 20-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh, as well as Vivienne and Knox, who are 13 years old. Only 17-year-old Pax missed the event. Jolie, in a brown Balmain dress with bare shoulders, did not take her eyes off the premiere. A special accent of her look is a metallic face ornament that is worn over the lip and divides the chin in half. The actress’s daughters also chose outfits in a natural range of shades, and Zakhara even borrowed a sparkling Elie Saab dress from her mother – in 2014, she wore it to the Oscar ceremony.

Angelina Jolie with her family

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of “The Eternals”

Salma Hayek attended the premiere of “The Eternals” with her daughter Valentina Paloma. The actress did not change her favorite brand Gucci and her love for a deep neckline, emphasizing her lush breasts. Hayek also shared with reporters that during the filming they became close friends with Jolie and she even came to congratulate her on her 55th birthday.

Salma Hayek with her daughter Valentina Paloma