Ex-deputy head of the Central Bank accused Gazprom of energy crisis in Europe

Gazprom announced the volumes of gas supplies to Europe

Photo: Alexander Kulakovsky © URA.RU

Russia is involved in the energy crisis in Europe because Gazprom is cutting gas supplies. This was stated by the former deputy head of the Central Bank Sergei Aleksashenko, under whom there was a default in 1998.

Sergei Aleksashenko referred to the statement by Elena Burmistrova, General Director of Gazprom Export, who told the company’s corporate magazine that by the end of the year the volume of gas supplies to Europe and Turkey could reach 183 billion cubic meters. According to Aleksashenko, last year Gazprom exported 174.9 billion cubic meters, which is 5% less. But over nine months, gas exports this year were 15.2% more than last year.

“Thus, the head of Gazprom Export declares that in the fourth quarter of this year, gas exports to non-CIS countries will be 23% lower than the level of the previous year. It turns out that, contrary to the hopes of the Europeans, Russia will not only not increase gas supplies to Europe at the end of the year, but will greatly reduce them, ”Sergei Aleksashenko wrote on his website. URA.RU sent a request to Gazprom Export, but at the time of publication, no response was received.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has increased gas supplies to Europe, and the Americans have not supplied eight billion cubic meters of gas. Gazprom does not receive super-profits from gas supplies to Europe, because Russia is interested in long-term contracts, the head of Russia said.