Experts explained Gunzburg’s words about “markers” in the body of the vaccinated :: Society :: RBC

What markers does Sputnik V have?

“Sputnik V” is an adenovirus vaccine, in which a fragment of the coronavirus is embedded in the adenovirus, copying the entire S-protein (the “spike” of the coronavirus). Thanks to the presence of this fragment, human immunity learns to fight the virus itself. Adenoviruses, due to their good replication ability and good knowledge, were previously often used in the production of vaccines as a means of delivery of gene material (viral vector). For example, adenovirus vaccines are used to fight the flu.

“When it comes to Russia, Sputnik V is mainly used here. If a person is really vaccinated with it, he will have neutralizing antibodies to adenovirus type 26 and 5. The type 26 virus infects people in vivo less often, the fifth type a little more often. So if you find antibodies to both types in a person, then most likely he is vaccinated. If a person says that he is vaccinated, but he does not have these antibodies, this is most likely a lie and it would be nice for the investigators to talk to this person – not in order to put him in jail, but to explain where he is. took this certificate, ”explained Anatoly Altstein.

Also, according to Altstein, the gene of only one protein of the coronavirus, the S-protein, is inserted into Sputnik V, respectively, antibodies appear to one of this protein. “If a person gets sick, then he has antibodies to other proteins of the virus. That is, if a person has several variants of antibodies, this cannot mean that he is vaccinated, ”he says.

How antibodies differ from those who have been ill and vaccinated

The director of the Center for the Global Virological Network, Konstantin Chumakov, also confirmed to RBC that a person who has had COVID-19 should have antibodies to various proteins of the coronavirus, and a person who was vaccinated with the vaccine should have only antibodies to the spike protein. This protein is used in the Sputnik V vaccine as an antigen – a virus particle that provokes an immune response.

“A person who has been ill must have antibodies to the spike protein and to other proteins, for example, to the nucleoprotein protein. While a person who was vaccinated with Sputnik and never met the virus, he should only have antibodies to the spike protein, ”he said.

The specialist noted that there may be some error, since in some people antibodies may simply not be formed, but normally the presence of only antibodies to the spike protein indicates that a person has been vaccinated. “Whether he is vaccinated with Sputnik or some other vaccine is much more difficult to determine,” Chumakov added.

What tests for antibodies against COVID-19 are needed and why. Instructions



Sergei Voznesensky, associate professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University, confirmed to RBC that we are talking about the presence of specific antibodies in the body of a vaccinated person.

“There are three test systems that allow you to determine those antigens that were introduced during vaccination with the EpiVacCorona vaccine. There are separate test systems that allow you to determine exclusively antibodies to the S-protein (the spike protein of the coronavirus. – RBK). S-protein is the basis of a vector vaccine (including “Sputnik V”). There are also test systems that allow you to determine in total all the antigens that the coronavirus has, ”he said.

These test systems will show a positive value for all antibodies in those who have encountered “the whole virus in case of illness.” “Therefore, using a certain test system, one can understand what the body has met – with the EpiVacCorona vaccine, with the Sputnik V vaccine or with the virus itself,” the expert explained.

However, he also notes that there is no reliable way to prove whether a person was vaccinated with Sputnik or another vaccine. “You can try to look for antibodies to the adenoviral vector itself, but this is not 100% conclusive. Some people might not have formed antibodies, ”he said.

Sergei Voznesensky, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University, notes that despite the fact that in the case of vaccination, a person develops antibodies to only one protein of the coronavirus, this does not mean that immunity after vaccination is worse. “The common thing in immunity after an illness and immunity after vaccination is that the likelihood of illness after that is much less than in those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not been ill. As for the mechanism of immunity itself, there is a difference … That is, these immunities are similar in action, but they are different in formation, ”he explains.

Sputnik V is already registered in 70 countries of the world, whose regulators have recognized its safety. The European Union and the World Health Organization are still considering the issue of recognition of “Sputnik V”.