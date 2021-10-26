Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says coordinated attempts to defame his company

Conscientious criticism helps to get better, he said, but what is happening now is a distorted picture.

The American press published internal Facebook documents, which, in its opinion, may indicate the spread of disinformation by the social network.

The dossier on Facebook the day before was published by 17 media organizations, including CNN, Fox New and WSJ – the journalists received an array of documents from a former Facebook employee, Francis Haugen, who had previously publicly testified in the US Congress and the British Parliament and talked about what was going on inside the company. The dossier sheds light on how Facebook was unprepared for how the movement of conspiracy theorists who subsequently attacked the Capitol on January 6, used a platform to spread misinformation about the elections allegedly stolen from Donald Trump – Facebook began to take action only after the violent takeover of the Capitol. Facebook knew that the social network was being used to fuel violence in Ethiopia and did little to stop it. Facebook has known since 2018 that the platform is being used for human trafficking – the situation has gone so far that in 2019 Apple threatened to deprive Facebook and Instagram of access to the App Store. To date, the problem of human trafficking on Facebook and Instagram has not yet been resolved. Finally, Facebook’s security systems are not applied similarly in non-English-speaking countries – the platform does not invest enough in resources or staff in such countries (the platform works in 50 languages).

The American media conclude that Facebook’s management often makes decisions based on the desire to ensure the company’s dominance in the market.