Fans of Katy Perry were surprised by the figure of the singer :: News :: TV Center

She relaxed on the beach with her family

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, after a vacation in Venice, decided to go to the beaches of Greece, where the happy lovers were photographed by photographers. It turned out that almost a year after giving birth, the singer was never able to bring her body back to its former shape.

Katy Perry surprised fans with an unexpected Instagram photo. It would seem, what does Benifer have to do with it ?!

But, judging by the pictures, Perry is not at all complex because of his forms. The star in a purple swimsuit happily spent time on the beach, where she played with her little daughter, while Orlando Bloom and his ten-year-old son were swimming in the sea at that time. The family stayed on the coast for about three hours, after which they decided to hide from the hot sun in a hotel.

Fans of the couple could not help but pay attention to the fact that the star has not yet returned to her previous figure after childbirth. They also noted that, unlike Perry, Bloom remains in great shape, reports “StarHit”.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became a couple over five years ago. The lovers even parted, but in the end they still stayed together. In 2019, the actor proposed to the singer, but it was not possible to play a magnificent wedding due to the coronavirus. In August 2020, the couple had a daughter.

