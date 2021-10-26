Fans urge Ariana Grande to dump Dalton Gomez – POPCAKE

For the past year, the internet has been buzzing with news that Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande) found a new boyfriend: the singer’s chosen one was a real estate agent Dalton Gomez (Dalton Gomez). A the girl recently announced her engagement… Of course, a large number of Ariana’s fans happily accepted this news, but among her followers there were also those who felt that the relationship between the singer and her fiance was developing too quickly…

Despite the fact that Gomez and Grande do not meet for so long, they passed the main test – the lockdown torture… During the height of the pandemic, the couple moved to Ariana’s country house in Los Angeles. Unbelievable, but true: the couple with dignity went through this test, which destroyed many family unions.

but not all netizens agree that surviving quarantine is a direct path to a wedding…

“Grande collects wedding rings like stones of infinity”, – wrote someone on Twitter in response to news of Ari’s engagement.

Ariana Grande collecting engagement rings like infinity stones. – I can and I will. (@justchillcourt) December 20, 2020

Fans of Grande immediately stood up to protect their idol, trying not to allow even a shadow of doubt to crept into the girl’s head from the sight of such messages:

“Stop hating Ariana because of her engagement. She can do whatever she wants. Let her be truly happy at least once in her life ”,

stop hating on ariana bc of her engagement, she does whatever she wants and let her be happy for once – good 4 kinga (@gwsphysical) January 3, 2021

Ariana’s mom and her entire family supported the decision to marry… According to Hollywoodlife.com, even her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson (Pete Dadvidson) congratulated the couple “With a new chapter in their lives”…