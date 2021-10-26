Film critics smashed to smithereens the film “Eternal” with Jolie and Hayek – details, video – Glamor – tsn.ua

There was also something to praise the film for.

Film critics began to discuss the superhero film MARVEL on the Web with Angelina Jolie and Salmoy Hayek cast – “Eternal“.

In general, the tape will only hit the big screens next month. However, some film critics have already seen the picture. They rated The Eternals as a “disappointing” film. Although they say that “Eternals” – you will definitely not forget.

The script, according to them, “falls short of the ideal, the characters are underdeveloped, and the plot is overloaded.”

“Eternal”

“Sometimes I felt like I was watching a very complex PowerPoint presentation. This is the main problem: too much is happening, everything is directed towards a climactic battle with evil,” wrote The Guardian film critic Steve Rose, writes the Daily Mail.

Also read

By the way, more was expected from the director of the film Chloe Zhao, who shot the Oscar-winning film “The Land of the Nomads”.

“When I started watching the film, what I was most interested in was whether Chloe would transfer the unique poetic atmosphere from Nomad’s Land to the blockbuster universe, but I didn’t wait. It was clear that it was a disappointment,” said film critic Owen Gleiberman.

Although they found something to praise the film for. Film critics loved the ethnic diversity shown in the blockbuster.

“Four” Eternals “are white, three are Asians, two are black, one is Hispanic. One is gay, one is disabled: deaf. And one is an androgynous teenager who will never grow up,” Steve Rose listed all the heroes.

Note, the superhero action “Eternals” from MARVEL Studios presents a new incredible team of superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An epic story, the events of which unfold over several millennia, and immortal heroes forced to come out of the shadows to protect humanity from the ancient enemies, the Deviants.

Read also:

Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link