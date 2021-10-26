https://ria.ru/20211025/gennimata-1756121658.html

Fofi Gennimat, leader of Greek Movement for Change, dies

Died the leader of the Greek party "Movement for Change" Fofi Gennimata

Fofi Gennimat, leader of Greek Movement for Change, dies

The leader of the Greek opposition Movement for Change (KINAL, the former PASOK movement) Fofi Gennimata died on Monday at the age of 56, reports … RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

ATHENS, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the Greek opposition Movement for Change (KINAL, formerly PASOK) Fofi Gennimata died on Monday at the age of 56, according to Greek public television ERT. Gennimata has led the party since 2015. She has held many positions in various governments. A few days ago, Gennimata announced that she would not participate in the current election of the party chairman due to cancer. Greek government spokesman Yiannis Ikonou expressed condolences on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Greece

2021

