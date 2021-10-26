https://ria.ru/20211025/gennimata-1756121658.html
Fofi Gennimat, leader of Greek Movement for Change, dies
Died the leader of the Greek party “Movement for Change” Fofi Gennimata – Russia news today
Fofi Gennimat, leader of Greek Movement for Change, dies
The leader of the Greek opposition Movement for Change (KINAL, the former PASOK movement) Fofi Gennimata died on Monday at the age of 56, reports … RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021
2021-10-25T13: 28
2021-10-25T13: 28
2021-10-25T13: 40
in the world
Greece
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106999/87/1069998766_0:91:1600:991_1920x0_80_0_0_1481cbb8c2443358d0322a31f97339d8.jpg
ATHENS, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the Greek opposition Movement for Change (KINAL, formerly PASOK) Fofi Gennimata died on Monday at the age of 56, according to Greek public television ERT. Gennimata has led the party since 2015. She has held many positions in various governments. A few days ago, Gennimata announced that she would not participate in the current election of the party chairman due to cancer. Greek government spokesman Yiannis Ikonou expressed condolences on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers.
https://ria.ru/20211022/fakhritdinov-1755842403.html
Greece
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106999/87/1069998766_80-0:1521:1081_1920x0_80_0_0_84808e77a9b95548edc67e84fb7d6de1.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, greece
Fofi Gennimat, leader of Greek Movement for Change, dies